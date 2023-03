Tonight’s Athens-Clarke County Commission meeting could feature a highly anticipated vote on plans for the Georgia Square Mall Redevelopment. Commissioners will have to approve an agreement on upwards of $200 million in tax allocation district disbursements to clear the way for the proposal, which would reconfigure the property on Atlanta Highway in Athens to include a mix of retail, residential, restaurant, and office space.

This evening’s Commission session is set for 6 o’clock at City Hall.