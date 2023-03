ATHENS — Anthony “Antman” Edwards took another step toward NBA stardom Sunday, making his first appearance in the league all-star game.

Edwards is the first Georgia player to appear in the NBA All-Star since Dominique Wilkins made his ninth and final appearance in 1994.

Edwards, who played at Georgia during the 2020 season, is in his second NBA season after being selected No. 1 overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2021 draft.

