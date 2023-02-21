Pensacon 2023: How to enjoy Pensacon even if you don’t have tickets

Pensacon weekend is just around the corner and you can join in on much of the fun regardless of whether you have tickets.

Several restaurants and bars will be decked out in various themes like Star Trek and Harry Potter all weekend, encouraging people to come dressed up to imbibe on themed cocktails, trivia nights and more.

The February Gallery Night event also falls onto Pensacon weekend, bringing even more fun into the mix with its steampunk theme.

Keep reading to find all the details.

Atlas Oyster House

When: All weekend

Where: 600 S. Barracks St.

Come meet the U.S.S. Continuum and take photos with authentic props from motion pictures, including the captain's chair. Atlas will feature a life-size, original Borg movie prop, original translights from the Starship Enterprise deck and an original movie prop of the ship.

O’Riley’s Irish Pub

When: All weekend

Where: 321 S. Palafox St.

Game of Thrones theme with décor and costumes and an extensive themed cocktail menu including Game of Thrones limited edition whiskeys.

Play

When: All weekend

Where: 16 Palafox Place, Suite 200

Play has transformed into a Mushroom Kingdom wonderland, featuring floating mushrooms, mystery boxes, piranha plants, green warp pipes and custom cocktails.

Bartenders and staff will be in-theme to enhance the experience. Collect hidden coins throughout the bar and trade them for complimentary games, drinks, swag and more. A live DJ will be present.

The Fish House

When: All weekend

Where: 600 S. Barracks St.

The Fish House is set to become a Hogwarts haven, featuring potions, Quidditch, wands and Diagon Alley. Guests can take selfies with a life-size Dementor or their own "Have You Seen This Wizard?" poster. The Sorting Hat will also be available for those interested in discovering their Hogwarts house.

Lord of the Rings Trivia

When: 7 to 8 p.m., Feb. 22

Where: Odd Colony Brewing Company, 260 N. Palafox St.

Play Lord of the Rings trivia with Jarrell.

Star Wars Trivia

When: 7 to 8 p.m., Feb. 23

Where: Perfect Plain Brewing Company, 50 E. Garden St.

Perfect Plain will host a Star Wars-themed trivia night with decor, costumes and cocktails.

Pensacon Drink & Draw

When: 7 to 8 p.m., Feb. 23

Where: Perfect Plain Brewing Company, 50 E. Garden St.

Some of Pensacon's most celebrated artist guests will be mingling and creating in Perfect Plain’s taproom. Buy an artist a beer and they'll draw a picture based on any crazy idea you might have. Audience participation will result in all kinds of interesting worlds that will be sold for charity – and you can even make an offer to buy one on the spot.

Trivia with Panhandle Pours Productions

When: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Feb. 23

Where: The 5 Barrel Brewery, 121 S. Palafox St.

The 5 Barrel Brewery is hosting trivia night with Panhandle Pours Productions and becomes Pensacon's official after-hours gaming headquarters.

The 5 Barrel Brewery & Taproom Friday

When: All day

Where: The 5 Barrel Brewery, 121 S. Palafox St.

The 5 Barrel Brewery is hosting a range of events starting at 1 p.m. with the Pensacola Dungeon Crawl Scavenger Hunt, which occurs daily. Gallery Night activities begin at 5 p.m. with aerial performers, tarot readers, minstrels and more. Late-night gaming begins at 10:30 p.m.

Hot Glass, Cold Brew

When: 5 to 9 p.m., Feb. 24

Where: First City Arts Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St.

Enjoy glass blowing and pottery demonstrations, live music, an art market, kids activities, a gallery opening and more. Several food trucks will be available and the evening features a Mardi Gras theme. Admission: $35 for members; $25 for nonmembers, includes a handmade artisan glass or ceramic cup and two complimentary craft beers for ages 21 and older. $5 admission for ages 12-17 (no cup or beverages); free admission for those younger than 12 with paid adult.

Lord of the Rings celebration

When: All night Feb. 24

Where: Odd Colony Brewing Company, 260 N. Palafox St.

Join Odd Colony as it celebrates Lord of the Rings with themed specials and more.

Drag show

When: 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Feb. 24-26

Where: The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St.

The Cabaret is hosting a special drag show with special guests Astala Vista, Dee Ranged, Lauren Mitchel and Kendall Michaels.

Star Crawl

When: All day Feb. 24

Where: Perfect Plain, 50 E. Garden St.

Join Perfect Plain as it celebrates all things Star Wars with the Star Crawl through Perfect Plain, Garden and Grain, The Well and the Perennial Patio Bar.

Tabletop games

When: All day Feb. 25

Where: The 5 Barrel Brewery, 121 S. Palafox St.

The 5 Barrel will feature tabletop games and demonstrations all day Saturday.

Bilbo's Birthday Party

When: All Day Feb. 25

Where: Odd Colony Brewing Company, 260 N. Palafox St.

Celebrat Bilbo Baggins' birthday party with a custom cake by Craft Bakery and a continuation of Odd Colony's Lord of the Ring's weekend theme.

Sand Market

When: Noon to 4 p.m., Feb. 25

Where: Perfect Plain Brewing Company, 50 E. Garden St.

Perfect Plain will host a sand market Saturday, inviting local and intergalactic vendors to share their goods.

PupCon Cosplay Costume Contest

When: 1 to 3 p.m., Feb. 26

Where: Perfect Plain Brewing Company, 50 E. Garden St.

Perfect Plain and WolfGang are teaming up to hand out prizes to the best-dressed pups of Pensacon.

