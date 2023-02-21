Remember when our leaders used to admit they were wrong? | Letters

The late Johnny Unitas, quarterback of the Baltimore Colts, exemplified the classiness of a different generation of leaders and politicians, a letter writer laments. [ AP ]

Remember when leaders admitted they were wrong?

The Ohio train derailment: What we know about health, environmental concerns | PolitiFact, Feb. 17

I can’t believe it’s already train derailment season. I still have my spy balloon decorations up. Has there been a time in recent history when there have been so many bizarre and disconcerting things covered in the news media? Everything seems to be about divisive partisan politics. You can’t watch sports or any other entertainment without it creeping in. Fewer people seem to accept defeat or take responsibility. How long is everything going to be former President Donald Trump’s fault and not due to the obvious fact that many of our government officials are inept and self-serving on both sides of the aisle? I remember when leaders admitted they were wrong, apologized and then moved on to try to do better next time — and when everything wasn’t about race or gender or bashing our nation and its history. One of the first things I remember as a small child in Baltimore, before we moved to Florida, was seeing the then-Baltimore Colts win the first NFL overtime game against the New York Giants in the championship game of 1958. After the winning touchdown was scored, Baltimore’s great quarterback, Johnny Unitas, put his head down and slowly walked off the field like it was just another day at the office, like he had been there before. There was something comforting and very dignified about that time that far overshadows for me the many negative things we now dwell upon.

Charles Michael Sitero, Ormond Beach

Guarding the guardians

Banned books: ‘What don’t they want us to see?’ | Perspective, Feb. 19

The Tampa Bay Times and many other publications have highlighted increasingly real and broadening concerns about multiple efforts by politicians nationwide to ensure that “divisive concepts” will be regulated in public schools. If foul language, sexual acts, racial equality and inclusiveness, and gender identity and preference should be regulated, then it stands to reason that other common divisive topics, such as religion, war, guns and “best sports teams ever” should also be closely regulated by book and teacher instruction bans. I now wonder what topics involving ever-contentious humans can ever be considered nondivisive. The greater concern about our more modern political censorship efforts was raised by the Roman poet Juvenal when he wrote, “Who, then, will guard the guardians?” Who, then, should be censoring our modern guardians but the voters? Elections will come soon enough, with the voters carrying their banned books to the polling stations.

Alex R. Rodriguez, Tampa

The young shall lead us

Pride, not politics | Letter, Feb. 17

The letter writer hits the nail on the head in responding to mine of two days earlier, particularly with his sage advice to his daughter. We elect the Donald Trumps and Marjorie Taylor Greenes to rebel against and disrupt the system that has overtaken us. Jan. 6 meant something, no question. But we can’t throw the baby out with the bath water and continue to elect extremists, on both sides of the aisle. Before our collective eyes, we are an America of grinning frogs in the pan of water on the warming stove. You would think we’d be mindful of the metaphor because great democracies are known to collapse upon themselves. If I were emperor of the United States, I would require every college-educated citizen to run for public office at some point in their lives. Because why can’t I vote, routinely (at least on a state or national level), for just a clear-thinking regular person, such as the letter writer, or his University of Florida graduate daughter? If today’s leaders are not corrupted already, by the time they’re elected and sworn into office, the massive money system under which our government operates has sucked them in, undermining their stature and credibility and triggering the cycle to start all over again. The letter writer is spot on: We must support and pray for our youth — that they won’t give up, but lead us to change.

David A. Eaton Sr., St. Petersburg

So much for National Merit scholars

Florida turns attention to alternate tests amid feud with College Board | Feb. 20

Has it occurred to anyone that if Gov. Ron DeSantis cuts ties with the College Board and students cannot take the SAT tests, it also means that hundreds of Florida students cannot get National Merit scholarships? Is DeSantis going to make up the scholarship money lost to these students?

Gary Menne, Seminole

An insider’s view

Scott exempts Social Security, Medicare from sunset proposal | Feb. 18

Backpedaling on his proposal to sunset Social Security and Medicare, Sen. Rick Scott said, “Everyone outside of Washington perfectly understood what my plan was trying to accomplish, but that hasn’t stopped Washington politicians from doing what they do best — lying to you every chance they get.” Wait, isn’t he a Washington politician?

Kevin Lewandowski, Valrico

Ecology starts at home

Tampa Bay loses 12% of its seagrass in 2 years | Feb. 15

Saving Tampa Bay’s seagrass starts in our neighborhoods. Instructive is South Venice Beach residents’ efforts to turn their “ditches” into clean waterways. More than 100,000 Florida plants have been placed along two waterways emptying into Lemon Bay. These efforts are supported by more than $600,00 from Sarasota County, the Southwest Florida Water Management District, the Sierra Club and thousands of volunteer hours.

Harrison Fox, New Port Richey