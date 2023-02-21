Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
Cleveland.com

Defensive line reinforcements should be a priority for Cleveland, even if it means trading up: Ashley Bastock’s Browns Mock Draft 1

By Ashley Bastock, cleveland.com,

12 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The NFL Scouting Combine begins next week in Indianapolis, so what better time for a mock draft?. The Browns do not have...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
How Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba and USC’s Jordan Addison measure up at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Deshaun Watson open to contract restructure; safety Jessie Bates III would love to play with Watson: Browns Insider
Cleveland, OH18 hours ago
NFL combine 2023 preview for Sunday, March 5: TV, schedule, interview sessions and what you need to know
Indianapolis, IN19 hours ago
Watch NFL combine 2023 workouts live for free: Offensive linemen, running backs (3/5/23)
Cincinnati, OH13 hours ago
NFL combine 2023: Everything that happened on Saturday, March 4, 2023
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
NFL combine 2023: 3 diamonds in the rough from Saturday, March 4, 2023
Cleveland, OH18 hours ago
An Evan Mobley block led to a Donovan Mitchell dunk against the Pistons (video)
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Brian Callahan doesn’t think calling plays will be ‘prerequisite’ to landing head coaching job
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
In hurry-up mode, baseball seers mess with the perfect game: Ted Diadiun
Cleveland, OH18 hours ago
Talking Browns fans, ownership and those new stadium rumors – Terry Pluto
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
NFL combine 2023 running backs and the Bengals: What you need to know
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Cavaliers have chance to take season series with Celtics 3-1: Crowquill
Cleveland, OH19 hours ago
Guardians spring training preview for Saturday, March 4, 2023
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
42-point third quarter eruption sends Cavs to sweep of Pistons: Behind the numbers
Cleveland, OH13 hours ago
What position will the Browns target at No. 42 in the NFL draft? Hey, Mary Kay!
Cleveland, OH19 hours ago
MLB clears White Sox right-hander Mike Clevinger of domestic abuse accusations
Chicago, IL5 hours ago
Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott was a ‘die-hard’ Browns fan growing up, and could fill a key role for them: NFL combine 2023
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
“You don’t know if he is 20 points ahead or 20 points behind: What they’re saying about Evan Mobley and the Cavs
Detroit, MI13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy