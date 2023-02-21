Change location
Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023
By USA TODAY,12 days ago
Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.
Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle .
Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game .
Jumbles: CRYPT PLAZA SMOOCH AZALEA
Answer: The bivalve was relaxing on the reef and was – HAPPY AS A CLAM
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
“I’ve never been more proud in my life to be a journalist. … The job is so incredibly important.” – Norah O’Donnell
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
WHENEVER YOU DO A THING … ASK YOURSELF HOW YOU WOULD ACT WERE ALL THE WORLD LOOKING AT YOU. – THOMAS JEFFERSON
(Distributed by King Features)
LEAN, TOUGH AND SINEWY FOLKS ALWAYS APPEAR TO BE BUSY DOING WORK. NO REST FOR THE WIRY!
(Distributed by King Features)
PERU CHILE BRAZIL BOLIVIA
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
FISTS, SIGHT, TERROR, REGISTER, REFERRED
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Some unique animals
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023
