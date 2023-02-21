Open in App
Bronx, NY
Man killed, family injured in Bronx high-rise apartment building fire

12 days ago

One man is dead and three other family members were injured in a fierce fire in the Highbridge section of the Bronx.

The fire broke out just before 10:20 p.m. Monday night on the 1100 block of Ogden Avenue.

The family was stuck on their balcony as the flames ravaged their apartment on the 24th floor.

A firehouse is situated right across the street from the building.

Firefighters were able to rescue the family, but unfortunately, at 45-year-old man was pronounced dead at Lincoln Hospital.

A woman, 15-year-old boy, and 11-month-old baby were taken to Harlem Hospital and are expected to recover.

The fire apparently started in the kitchen, and at this point authorities don't believe the fire is suspicious.

The incident is still under investigation.

