Floyd Mayweather Jr: Remembering awe-inspiring Pretty Boy from 25 years ago

Jump in the time machine and get ready for another Floyd Mayweather fight week! Yes, boxing’s biggest ever money-maker will posture his way through an exhibition with reality TV star and combat sportsman Aaron Chalmers at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday. The eight-round bout, plus undercard action, will headline a UK pay-per-view broadcast carried by the Zeus network.

It's almost surreal that the Mayweather journey continues. The most recent generation of fight fans recognize him as a flamboyant cash machine with fists, but, in reality, he’s 45 years old and almost two decades past his peak.

Thanks largely to his penchant for salesmanship, the well-worked “Money” persona took on a life of its own during the latter stages of Mayweather’s professional career. Incredibly, five years on from his final retirement, he’s still scooping eight-figure paydays for moving around against novices.

MORE: Who is Aaron Chalmers? MMA record of 'The Joker' Geordie Shore star

However, it’s easy to forget how explosive and exciting the former five-weight world champion once was. For those of you old enough to remember, it may be disconcerting, but we need to go back almost a quarter of a century to locate Pretty Boy Floyd’s peak as an irresistible offensive force.

In 1998, Mayweather was named The Ring Magazine Fighter of the Year. The Grand Rapids star fought seven times in 12 months – yes, seven times – and his performance level was magnificent.

Campaigning all the way down at super featherweight, Mayweather scored quick and routine knockout victories over Hector Arroyo (TKO 5), Sam Girard (KO 2), and Miguel Melo (TKO 3). He followed those cakewalks with dominant decision wins over Gustavo Cuello (UD 10) and Tony Pep (UD 10), taking his unbeaten record to 17-0 (13 KOs).

However, it was Mayweather’s two world title triumphs in 1998 that secured him Fighter of the Year honours.

Genaro “Chicanito” Hernandez was a two-time super featherweight champion and a brilliant technician. The Los Angeles star won the WBA title in November 1991 and rattled off nine successful defences. He vacated his championship in order to challenge Oscar De La Hoya for the WBO lightweight crown but suffered a sixth-round stoppage defeat at the hands of “The Golden Boy.”

Not to be outdone, Hernandez returned to 130 pounds in search of more glory. In March 1997, Chicanito displayed incredible bravery to claim the WBC title at the expense of boxing great Azumah Nelson. Struck after the bell by a left hook to the throat at the end of Round 7, Hernandez declined a guaranteed disqualification victory to box on and claim a 12-round split decision. Three title defences followed before he was matched with fast-rising star Floyd Mayweather at the Las Vegas Hilton Hotel on October 3, 1998.

Hernandez opened as a pre-fight favourite although a surge of late money for Mayweather tipped the odds in his favour before fight time. Ultimately, the veteran champ didn’t have a prayer. Mayweather won every minute of every round on his way to a masterful eighth-round stoppage. It was the first and only time that Hernandez lost a bout in his natural weight class. He would never fight again.

MORE: How old is Floyd Mayweather? Age, bio, record

Mayweather became the first member of the 1996 US Olympic team to win a world championship. How well received was the victory? Well, the new champion entered The Ring’s pound-for-pound top-10 list, joining the likes of Roy Jones Jr., De La Hoya, Evander Holyfield, and Felix Trinidad. At just 21 years of age, Mayweather was at the pure elite level.

In a poignant twist, when Hernandez tragically succumbed to cancer at the age of 45, it was Mayweather who paid for his former opponent’s funeral.

Next up was Angel Manfredy.

Over a decade before Floyd developed the “Money” alter ego, Manfredy was toggling between “El Diablo” and “Got Jesus” personalities. As the challenger made his way to the ring for the Mayweather bout, HBO’s Jim Lampley had a question for his broadcast partners Larry Merchant and Roy Jones Jr., “Am I wrong or does this guy have a spiritual transformation before every fight?”

Despite the histrionics, Manfredy was a top professional and had opened 1998 with an excellent eighth-round stoppage of Arturo Gatti. The super-intense challenger was so confident of victory over Mayweather that he staked his multi-fight HBO contract on the outcome.

That was a mistake.

Red-hot from the opening bell, Mayweather opened with an explosive right-hand counter at centre ring. In terms of hand speed, Manfredy operated in slow motion compared to the fleet-footed champion, who lashed out with his lead hand and glided around the ring effortlessly.

The end came early. Midway through Round 2, with his back to the ropes, Mayweather shook Manfredy with a right hand and turned his man. The ensuing multi-punch salvo, which went uninterrupted by any worthwhile counters from the challenger, convinced referee Frank Santore Jr. to stop the fight. An enraged Manfredy protested bitterly to no avail and Mayweather was declared the TKO winner.

It wasn’t always about dollar signs for Floyd Mayweather – this was once a near-unbeatable and powerful champion who could do it all.