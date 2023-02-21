How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers: Channel, live stream, PPV price for 2022 boxing fight

As a reality TV show celebrity in the UK, Aaron Chalmers would never have expected to draw a potential audience of millions to see him box.

The presence of Floyd Mayweather as his second professional opponent, however, means a large worldwide audience is likely to tune in on February 25.

Mayweather and Chalmers are headlining the 20,000-capacity O2 Arena in London, where the American, who won all 50 of his professional bouts, will make his first UK appearance in the ring.

Here's what you need to know about watching the exhibition match wherever you are, including ringwalk times, who's screening it and prices.

When is Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers?

The fight is set to take place on Saturday, February 25. The start time for main event fights in the UK tends to be at approximately 10 p.m. (5 p.m. ET/ 9 a.m. AEDT on Sunday. February 26).

So expect the first bell to sound sometime around then. There is no longer the risk of a clash with the cruiserweight bout between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury, which was originally slated to happen on the same night but will now take place on Sunday in Saudi Arabia.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers

The fight will be shown live around the world on Zeus Network.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers price: How much does the card cost?

Viewers in the UK can pre-order the fight for £24.88. It's $29.99 in the US, $40.16 in Canada and $43.30 in Australia.

Floyd Mayweather record and bio

Nationality: American

American Born: Feb. 24, 1977

Feb. 24, 1977 Height : 5-8

: 5-8 Reach: 72 inches

72 inches Total fights: 50

50 Record: 50-0 (27 KOs)

Aaron Chalmers record and bio

Nationality: British

British Born: May 26, 1986

May 26, 1986 Height: 5-10

5-10 Reach: N/A

N/A Total fights: 1

1 Record: 1-0 with no wins via knockout | 5-2 MMA record

Floyd Mayweather vs. Chalmers fight card