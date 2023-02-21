‘Helmet saved my life’, says Dan Walker after bike collided with car

Dan Walker at a media event. Photograph: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The broadcaster Dan Walker has said the cycle helmet he was wearing during a collision with a car “saved my life” as he recovers at home.

Walker revealed he was knocked off his bike by a car on Monday as he posted a picture of himself with ambulance crews.

Sharing an image of himself with bruises and giving a thumbs up, the 45-year-old former BBC Breakfast presenter added that he had no memory of being hit by a car.

Walker, who left the BBC to become the anchor of 5 News on Channel 5 last year, told his Instagram followers: “Just got home from hospital. Battered and bruised but – amazingly – nothing broken.

“Very thankful to still be here. I have no memory of anything and just remember coming round on the Tarmac with paramedics and police around me.”

He also thanked the police, NHS and ambulance services for helping him and said none of his bones were broken as he shared pictures of his injured face and hands, his dog and the people who treated him in hospital.

Walker, who lives in Sheffield, added: “The helmet I was wearing saved my life today so – if you’re on a bike – get one on your head.

“Smashed my watch and phone, ruined my trousers, my bike is a mess but I’m still here.

“Currently eating soup through a straw and being looked after by a gorgeous, furry, tired nurse at the end of the sofa.”

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire police told the PA news agency that since it was a “minor injury collision” the force would not be “providing details”.

Yorkshire ambulance service NHS trust said its staff “do an amazing job every day helping thousands of patients”.

A spokesperson added: “We are very proud of the care they provide and would like to send our best wishes to Dan Walker for a speedy recovery.”