North Dakota Asian-American Arts and Culture initiative Fundraiser

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The North Dakota Asian-American Arts and Cultural Initiative (NDAAACI) is a nonprofit organization that helps the community understand local Asian culture.

Laughing Sun Brewing in Bismarck is hosting a Dine-to-Donate event for the NDAAACI, with 20% of all purchases going towards the nonprofit for future events and cultural opportunities.

“We wanted to partner with various businesses here in the Bismarck-Mandan area,” said NDAAACI’s Project Designed Joan Klein. “Our goal is to promote not just Asian American culture, but also locally-owned establishments.”

The promotion begins at 4 p.m. and ends when the brewery closes. You must bring a flyer, whether printed or on your phone, to take advantage of the Dine-To-Donate benefit.

This flyer and a message regarding the deal are available on this web page.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Today's Top Stories

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.