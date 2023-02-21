Open in App
Bismarck, ND
See more from this location?
KX News

North Dakota Asian-American Arts and Culture initiative Fundraiser

By Mckayla Lehr,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aM1Ri_0kuLBSrN00

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The North Dakota Asian-American Arts and Cultural Initiative (NDAAACI) is a nonprofit organization that helps the community understand local Asian culture.

Laughing Sun Brewing in Bismarck is hosting a Dine-to-Donate event for the NDAAACI, with 20% of all purchases going towards the nonprofit for future events and cultural opportunities.

Weekend BRB: Hot Tots and Larks come together for National Hiring Day

“We wanted to partner with various businesses here in the Bismarck-Mandan area,” said NDAAACI’s Project Designed Joan Klein. “Our goal is to promote not just Asian American culture, but also locally-owned establishments.”

The promotion begins at 4 p.m. and ends when the brewery closes. You must bring a flyer, whether printed or on your phone, to take advantage of the Dine-To-Donate benefit.

This flyer and a message regarding the deal are available on this web page.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Today's Top Stories

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Dakota State newsLocal North Dakota State
Why volunteering in North Dakota can brighten your day
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Timeline of Bismarck history book is fit to print
Bismarck, ND2 days ago
What’s Happening This Weekend? 3/4 – 3/5
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Skiing is for everyone in North Dakota
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
In Case You Missed It: 2/27 – 3/5
Bismarck, ND11 hours ago
The end of marriage in America?
Minot, ND3 days ago
NDCA announces North Dakota Poetry Out Loud champions
Minot, ND4 days ago
Hundreds gather outside Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library to protest proposed censorship laws
Bismarck, ND3 days ago
BUSINESS BEAT : KHS The Salon
Bismarck, ND2 days ago
Lincoln school dribbles through the pages during National Reading Month
Lincoln, ND3 days ago
State Senate considers allowing ‘pedal pubs’
Bismarck, ND2 days ago
Bringing new life to the Bismarck Riverfront
Bismarck, ND4 days ago
Local foods could lead to a healthier you
Bismarck, ND4 days ago
A breath of fresh air for students and staff across the state
Westhope, ND3 days ago
Why ‘tummy time’ is important for babies
Bismarck, ND2 days ago
North Dakota Veteran makes one last jump over Fort Bragg
Fort Bragg, NC3 days ago
BUSINESS BEAT : Shree Beauty and Brow Art
Bismarck, ND2 days ago
No credible threat at Bismarck, Mandan high schools. BHS closes for the day, MHS in session
Bismarck, ND3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy