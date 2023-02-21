Aftermath of two totaled fire trucks: One new truck purchased, more funding requested

After two Augusta Fire trucks overturned within one week, The Augusta Chronicle conducted a deep dive into efforts to replace the totaled trucks and the trucks' purchase histories.

The crashes, which occurred on Jan. 16 and Jan. 21, respectively involved an aerial ladder truck and a tender truck, which brings water to fires.

Although firefighters told Richmond County sheriff's deputies their brakes failed, the Augusta Fire Department said the incidents are still under investigation. The City of Augusta denied Freedom of Information requests for both drivers' drug test results, due to an "ongoing investigation."

Two totaled trucks, one new purchase

One new fire truck was purchased from First Vehicle Service Inc. by the Augusta Fire Department on Jan. 10, just days before the first crash, according to an invoice obtained from the City of Augusta.

The total cost came to $398,252.43, according to city records. The commission paid the invoice on Jan. 26, just a few days after the second crash.

While the Augusta Fire Department did not specify what type of vehicle was purchased, officials confirmed the new truck will be placed at Station 10. The two trucks that were totaled were from stations 10 and 12, according to officials.

The Jan. 16 crash involved Ladder truck 501, an aerial fire truck, which was purchased for $649,500 on Feb. 28, 2002 and was picked up by the Augusta Fire Department on June 5, 2002, according to city records.

The Jan. 21 crash involved Tender truck 12, a 2,100-gallon tanker truck, which was purchased for $258,357.29 on Aug. 24, 2016 as an "emergency purchase," according to city records.

The former Tender truck 12 was totaled on July 12, 2016 in a wreck at the intersection of Mike Padgett Highway and Horseshoe Road, according to city records.

While responding to a roll-over accident, Tender 12 was parked in a turn lane, according to an incident report. An SUV, driven by Ted Collins Jr., 38, struck the back of the truck at a high rate of speed. Collins was killed instantly and had to be extricated from the vehicle.

"This tender/tanker is one of our first line trucks and covers all Station 12's territory and some of the surrounding areas," noted a fire department request for emergency replacement of the truck. "... Presently, we do not have a reserve tender to use until a new truck is purchased and the Fire Department will be unable to deliver adequate service to the citizens of Augusta."

Unlike the current situation the city is facing, where the two totaled trucks were self-insured by the City of Augusta, there was insurance through State Farm on the first tender truck 12, according to county records.

Augusta Fire sent a property damage demand for $75,394.24 following the accident, according to records. However, the policy limit was $50,000 and the insurance company determined the truck could not be repaired.

Chief requests more money from the city

Augusta Fire Chief Antonio Burden spoke with Augusta commissioners during a special meeting on Jan. 31 to discuss the two trucks that were totaled and proposed purchasing five Quick Response Vehicles (QRVs).

Burden said QRVs, which are smaller, less expensive vehicles, are able to handle EMS and extrication calls, limiting the wear and tear on larger trucks. He also noted QRVs are not as difficult to obtain as large rigs, which are affected by current supply chain issues and take longer to purchase or repair.

However, after noting his department is short on staff, Burden said he would need additional staff to operate the five new vehicles.

Mayor Pro-Temp Brandon Garrett asked if Augusta Fire could use the same personnel that were assigned to the two totaled trucks for the new QRVs, to which Burden said no, because they would be taxing a system that is already taxed.

In the following meeting on Feb. 14, Burden said each vehicle would cost anywhere from $55,000 to $70,000, plus equipment needed for each vehicle, which would amount to $207,000.

Each vehicle would also need two firemen, which combined salaries would cost the city just short of $114,000 per year.

Detailed reports of the two recent wrecks

The first wreck occurred on Washington Road, near Exit 199, just before 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 16.

A 34-year-old Augusta firefighter driving Ladder truck 501, which is an aerial truck, was traveling west on Washington Road at the intersection of Interstate 20.

The firefighter told deputies he was attempting to make a left turn onto the on-ramp when his brakes locked up, according to an incident report. The fire truck struck the curb and overturned on its right side. Deputies found multiple tire marks indicating braking and slight rotation.

Deputies determined the driver was driving too fast for conditions and was at fault for the wreck, according to the report.

Despite deputies noting there was "disabling damage" to the truck, none of the three firefighters in the truck at the time of the wreck required medical attention, according to the report.

The driver was not drug tested or tested for alcohol by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, according to the report.

The second wreck occurred at the intersection of Old Waynesboro and Neely roads at 9:35 p.m. Jan. 21.

The driver of Augusta Fire Tender 12, a 36-year-old firefighter, told deputies he was slowing down due the vehicle in front of him when his rear brakes locked up, causing him to veer off the road, overturning the fire truck on the driver's side, according to the incident report.

The driver was transported by Augusta Fire Department MED 4 to Augusta University for evaluation and later released, according to officials.

Again, Richmond County deputies determined the driver was at fault for failure to maintain lane, according to the report. The driver was not alcohol or drug tested by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.