Daylight saving time is coming up fast. Here's when Delaware will spring forward

While spring weather has been a near constant in Delaware for the past couple of weeks, we’re getting one step closer to the true spring season with the approach of daylight saving time.

Or one hour closer, anyway.

Each spring, those who observe daylight saving time, commonly referred to as daylight savings time, set clocks ahead one hour in order to make use of the extra sunlight received in the spring, summer and fall evening, according to timeanddate.com.

Advocates of the practice say brighter afternoons and early evenings help stimulate the economy, though the practice originally began to save fuel during World War I.

Taking a leap forward toward spring sounds great, right? Just remember to plan ahead for that hour of lost sleep.

When is daylight saving time?

Daylight saving time begins on Sunday, March 12, this year, when clocks in the U.S. will jump to 3 a.m. once the short hand strikes 2 a.m. The change will be in effect until Sunday, Nov. 5, at 2 a.m., when clocks are scheduled to fall back to 1 a.m. More on that in a minute.

Who observes daylight saving time?

Over 70 countries use daylight saving time, fewer than 40% of all countries in the world, and many have different beginning and end dates. More than 1 billion people participate in the phenomenon each year, according to timeanddate.com .

The only U.S. regions to not participate in daylight saving time are Hawaii, parts of Arizona, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Who's in charge of time?

Surprisingly, the U.S. Department of Transportation is in charge of daylight saving time and all time zones in the U.S.

"The oversight of time zones was assigned to DOT because time standards are important for many modes of transportation," according to the department's website.

The department is a proponent of the practice as they say it conserves energy.

Are daylight saving time clock changes going away?

Congress is weighing the Sunshine Protection Act, a bill that would establish daylight saving time federally year round.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., reintroduced legislation Thursday to make daylight saving permanent nationwide.

More than half the states have signaled support for the bill.

Florida’s legislature became the first in 2018 to pass a law that would make daylight saving time permanent should the federal government allow it. It was approved by the Senate last year but stalled in the House and then expired in the last Congressional session.

Opponents of permanent daylight saving time supporters say extending sunlight later into the evening will result in greater sleep loss and pose a public health threat.

If approved by Congress and voted into law, daylight saving time would become the official standard time at 2 a.m. on Nov. 5, 2023, according to USA TODAY.

That would mean no more changing the clocks forward or back. (And no more related gifs and memes.)

States may exempt themselves by state law in accordance with Uniform Time Act , as amended.

What to do for daylight saving time

At least for now, Delaware remains a participant of daylight saving time and will spring forward next month.

Clocks will jump ahead on March 12.

Since most of our computers, smartphones and DVRs automatically change the time for us, it's not as much of a chore as it used to be. Unless you have smart appliances, microwaves and ovens are on the short list of household items that will need a manual adjustment, as well as manual clocks.

If you’re already groaning about the lack of sleep to come on the day of daylight saving time, it might be worth setting an earlier bedtime that night.

Doyle Rice and Orlando Mayorquin of USA Today contributed to the report.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Daylight saving time is coming up fast. Here's when Delaware will spring forward