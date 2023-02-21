Class 4A sectional outlook for Martinsville, Mooresville, Decatur Central boys basketball

The IHSAA boys' basketball tournament is just around the corner as sectional pairings were revealed Sunday for next week's start to the playoffs.

As Martinsville, Mooresville and Decatur Central get set to conclude the regular season, here's a breakdown of each team's sectional outlook and what it'll take to hoist a sectional trophy on March 4.

Sectional 13: Martinsville, Mooresville

Sectional opponents: Bloomington South, Bloomington North, Center Grove, Greenwood Community.

Keys for Martinsville

Results vs. sectional opponents: W, 59-48 v. Greenwood; W, 70-64 v. Mooresville; L, 75-38 v. Center Grove; L, 71-60 v. Bloomington North; L, 64-62 (OT) v. Bloomington South.

Martinsville is fortunate for two things: One, it drew the first-round bye, and two, it didn't land on Center Grove's side of the bracket. Granted, a potential second-round matchup with Bloomington North is hardly favorable, but the Trojans have rolled through just about everybody, including the Artesians, en route to an 18-2 record.

While the prospect of topping North would be a tall task itself, Martinsville has a track record of playing the Cougars hard, particularly in the last two seasons. In 2021, the Artesians came within three, losing 59-56. This year saw a 71-60 victory in favor of the Cougars, though Martinsville notably held star JQ Roberts to five points. Should they match up with Bloomington North, it's not outside the realm of possibility to upset the Cougars, especially with the way Martinsville has played of late.

All said, Morgan County rival Mooresville can't be forgotten. Not without dramatics, the battles between the Pioneers and Artesians have been hotly contested over the years, with four of the last five meetings being decided by an average of 5.25 points. The Artesians hold a 12-10 series advantage since 2005, adding a 70-64 win over the Pioneers on Feb. 10. If the two match up once again, expect another hard-fought contest.

Should Martinsville advance to the sectional championship, it will face either Center Grove, rival Bloomington South or Greenwood community.

Keys for Mooresville

Results vs. sectional opponents: W, 48-29 v. Greenwood; L, 70-64 v. Martinsville; L, 82-72 v. Center Grove; L, 65-44 v. Bloomington North.

Being pit against Bloomington North to start is tough. The Cougars notched a 21-point victory over the Pioneers in December as JQ Roberts erupted for 22 points and 10 rebounds. That said, Mooresville upset the Cougars last season, 58-52, and only trail the series 5-4 since 2015. So, it's not without reason to assume the Pioneers have a shot. They've got the talent to make things happen.

If they were to pull the upset against the Cougars, a rivalry showdown with Martinsville would also present a challenging task, but a momentum boost could prove vital. Plus, in the first meeting, the Pioneers were well within striking distance.

Consistency is key. Mooresville has had great performances against great teams, but it's also had its struggles against teams with a losing record. For example, matching the Pioneers loss to Bloomington North to their recent 10-point loss to Center Grove is a bit puzzling, but nevertheless, they've shown they're capable of competing with top talent. Sidestepping the inconsistency is what could spark the Pioneers to a tournament run.

Like the Artesians, a sectional championship matchup would result in playing either Center Grove, Bloomington South or Greenwood.

Sectional 11: Decatur Central

Sectional opponents: Roncalli, Pike, Southport, Ben Davis, Perry Meridian, Franklin Central.

Results vs. sectional opponents: W, 58-51 v. Roncalli; W, 67-60 v. Southport; W, 69-35 v. Perry Meridian; L, 77-66 v. Pike; L, 82-44 v. Ben Davis.

Keys for Decatur Central

Looking at the Hawks’ 11-9 record is a touch misleading. They have been great this season, especially against Mid-State Conference foes at 6-1 overall, splitting a share of the Mid-State trophy with Plainfield. More than anything, their strength of schedule (25th) is what's led to the losses, and it's also what gives them a fair advantage heading into sectionals.

The Hawks have played 12 teams with a double-digit win total, with 10 boasting a winning record. Among that group are No. 1 Ben Davis (24-0), No. 10 Greenfield-Central (20-1), University (19-1), Pike (15-7), Plainfield (16-5), Mt. Vernon (13-8), Brebeuf (14-6), Lutheran (13-7), Southport (14-8) and Terre Haute North (14-9). They notched wins over Southport, Terre Haute North and Plainfield.

Decatur Central is certainly battle tested, and the opener against Roncalli lines up in the Hawks favor, as the Hawks topped the Royals in December. A potential semifinal meeting with Pike is where the difficulty ramps up.

The Red Devils have pushed top teams all-season long, even giving Ben Davis a 4-point scare in the season-opener. Plus, they've won four of the last five meetings with the Hawks. However, it was DC who won last year's meeting, 71-68. Either way, the door is there for the Hawks. It's up to them to push through.

Should Decatur Central manage to top both the Royals and Hawks, it would set up a sectional championship meeting with either Ben Davis, Southport, Franklin Central or Perry Meridian.

