'Wintry mix' forecast: Cape Cod faces messy midweek weather

A major winter storm is sweeping across the country, and while it appears Cape Cod will avoid most of the snow associated with the system, a sloppy wintry mix may be in the cards during the midweek.

The storm is expected to bring heavy snow from the West Coast to the Midwest over the next few days. Then, it's our turn.

"Farther east, heavy snow and an icy mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will impact the Great Lakes and Northeast late Wednesday and Thursday," according to the National Weather Service.

In our neck of the woods, it "will be quite messy during this timeframe with a prolonged period of a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain," according to the National Weather Service Boston office forecast discussion.

Bill Simpson, hydrometeorological technician at the National Weather Service Boston office, said the Upper Cape could see a bit of snow from the storm.

"But it's not going to stick around," said Simpson. "It's too warm."

What does the storm hold for off-Cape travelers?

While the Cape is more likely to see a wintry mix tending toward rain, folks with off-Cape travel plans Wednesday night into Thursday night may encounter challenging driving conditions.

"Inland, the forecast gets more complicated," said Simpson. "North of the Mass Pike we'll likely see more snow, with pretty much all snow in New Hampshire."

The storm may affect the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes, particularly off-Cape, and those with travel plans are urged to pay close attention to regional weather forecasts.

How much snow has Cape Cod seen this winter?

Fans of sledding and cross country skiing on Cape Cod haven't had much snow luck during the winter of 2023. A Hyannis-based civilian observer for the National Weather Service has reported a total of less than an inch of snowfall for the winter so far. There have been several days during the winter when a trace of snow was reported, but we haven't seen a significant snow event.

When will snow start on Cape Cod?

Here is the Hyannis forecast from the National Weather Service Boston office:

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 8 to 15 mph.

Wednesday night: Rain and snow likely before 2 a.m., then rain between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., then rain and sleet after 3 a.m. Low around 31. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation expected.

Thursday: Rain and sleet before noon, then rain between noon and 4 p.m., then rain and sleet likely after 4 p.m. High near 39. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Thursday night: Rain likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. East wind 11 to 14 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A chance of snow before 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a northwest wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

