This ‘Terrifying’ Court Case Could Change Abortion Access – Again
By The Daily Beast,
12 days ago
A Trump-appointed U.S. District Court judge could cut off America’s access to abortion pills if a lawsuit against the Food and Drug Administration prevails.
On this week’s episode of The New Abnormal , Mini Timmaraju, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, the oldest abortion-rights organization in the U.S., explains how if Matthew Kacsmaryk – a federal judge in Texas appointed by Donald Trump – rules in favor of anti-abortion physicians to declare the FDA’s approval of the abortion drug mifepristone unlawful, “it could halt domestic production of this important medication, abortion drug, and cease immediately cease distribution.
“When we say that this is in some ways a backdoor abortion ban that would affect blue states, what we mean is if you rely on medication abortion—and the vast majority of Americans do—and you’re in New York or California, or Illinois, Minnesota, states that have codified protection to Roe , this is a way for them to get around that codification by halting access.
The court could issue a ruling as soon as Feb. 10. Timmaraju warned the courts are “packed by extremists thanks to Trump” and that “these are young judges” who “are going to be there for a very long time.”
The Biden administration can appeal to the 5th Circuit in New Orleans if a loss ensues, but if it fails in that conservative court it could end up being seen by the Supreme Court.
