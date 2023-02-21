WWE Raw video highlights: Kevin Owens rejects Sami Zayn

Owens refused Zayn's offer to team up together and take down The Bloodline.

WWE

Sami Zayn is on a mission to take down The Bloodline -- but first he needs to get Kevin Owens on his side.

After failing to defeat Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber, Zayn opened last night's episode of Raw in Ottawa. Zayn spoke about his emotions after coming up short at Elimination Chamber. He said his story with The Bloodline is entering its final chapter, but this chapter isn't just about him. Zayn then called Owens out to the ring.

Zayn thanked Owens for saving him at Elimination Chamber and apologized for his actions in recent months. Zayn said he knows they may never be able to get past their issues, but he's out to make sure Reigns and The Bloodline come crumbling down. Zayn said neither he nor Owens could do it on their own, so he's proposing that they do it together.

But Owens rejected the offer. Owens said him saving Zayn at Elimination Chamber had nothing to do with Zayn. He did it for himself and did it so Zayn's family wouldn't have to see him beaten down like Owen's family had to at the Royal Rumble. Owens said he meant it when he told Zayn that he was done with him. Owens suggested that, if Zayn needs help taking down The Bloodline, he should ask his buddy Jey Uso.

As he was heading to the back, Zayn was attacked by Baron Corbin. That led to a match where Zayn defeated Corbin.

Also last night: Paul Heyman continued to make things personal with Cody Rhodes, Omos issued a WrestleMania challenge to Brock Lesnar, Austin Theory defended the United States title against Edge, and Becky Lynch & Lita crashed Damage CTRL's appearance on "Ding Dong, Hello!"

