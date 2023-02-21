Beauty Health Launches Skin Renewal Booster In Partnership With Hungarian Skincare Brand Omorovicza

- The Beauty Health Co (NASDAQ: SKIN ) stated its global launch of a new booster co-created with Hungarian skincare brand Omorovicza.
- The booster leverages Omorovicza's patented Healing Concentrate to unlock a youthful complexion, leaving skin feeling radiant and rejuvenated.
- Omorovicza's healing concentrate captures the curative power of the mineral-rich thermal baths of Budapest, transforming the minerals through a bio-fermentation process into a bio-available complex that penetrates to the deepest layers of the skin.
- Key ingredients of the Hydrafacial x Omorovicza formula include Omorovicza's patented healing concentrate, retinol & vitamin C, hyaluronic acid & niacinamide and amino acids & arabinogalactan .
- The booster is available immediately to Hydrafacial providers in North America and EMEA.
- "Omorovicza's heritage formulations, combined with Hydrafacial's cutting-edge technology, is a visionary match for modern skin health," said BeautyHealth President and CEO Andrew Stanleick.
- Price Action : SKIN shares closed lower by 6.20% at $11.34 on Friday.
