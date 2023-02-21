Honest Grapes’ curated collection of wines will take you on a journey around the Mediterranean

The Romans used to call the Mediterranean “Mare Nostrum”, meaning "Our Sea", and its familiarity means that we may forget that it encompasses some of the world’s greatest winemaking regions.

Just to prove that fact, here at IndyBest we’ve teamed up with Honest Grapes to put together a case of affordable, high-quality wines that you may find on a very pleasurable cruise around the Med.

The carefully-selected 12-bottle case takes in France , Spain and Italy with wines that, in accordance with Honest Grapes’ policy of supporting independent growers, are made by small wineries and producers that put the wine’s character and value ahead of volume and branding.

So, settle down glass in hand, and prepare to sample wines, both red and white and light to full-bodied that may be new to you, but which offer excellent value in a range of diverse styles. Bon voyage.

Honest Grapes a cruise around the med

Voucher codes