'Prophetess' accuses Christians attending Beyoncé concert of being in a 'witch coven'

A pastor has branded Beyoncé a "witch" and accused her fans of belonging to a "coven," as she berated anyone that attends the singer's concert.

Tiphani Montgomery, a self proclaimed "prophetess" who founded the Covered By God ministry has caused a stir after posting a video about the Cuff It singer.

"Any of you who are going to Beyoncé's concert I rebuke you in the name of Jesus, how dare you call yourself a Christian," she said.



"I don't care what pastor you got who's OK with it, I don't care what pastor you got that think it's cool, I don't care what pastor you got that sing along to the songs because they want some clout."

"When a witch has a coven it's normally a small thing. Witch's covens are normally three to seven people," the pastor added.

"When it becomes thousands it's called a hive. Y'all a part of that lady Beyhive? And you call yourself a Christian? May the dealings of the Lord come upon you."

@prophetesstiphani THERE WILL BE A SHOWDOWN!!! ⠀ Baalyonce don’t even hide her worship to her many gods. The devil gave her INFLUENCE to MILLIONS and she uses her platform effectively for the kingdom of darkness. ⠀ And there you are. A Christian. ⠀ Singing along to her songs. ⠀ Look at you. Lol ⠀ A Christian. Scared to preach the gospel. A Christian. Scared to be bold. A Christian. Blind as a bat. A Christian. And compromised. A Christian. In mixture. A Christian. In trouble w God. A Christian. Renewing your covenants to the demons riding the dna of your bloodline for centuries when you were suppose to REPAIR THE BREACH!!! ⠀ LOOK AT YOU!!!!! ⠀ Scared to lose platform. Scared to lose money. Scared to lose followers. ⠀ YOU FEAR EVERYTHING BUT GOD!!!!! ⠀ THE WORLD IS NOT READY FOR WHAT’S COMING!!! IT WILL SHOCK YOU!!! ⠀ THE POWER OF GOD YOU’RE ABOUT TO SEE WILL SEND THE FEAR OF THE LORD SHIVERING UP YOUR SPINE!!!!!!! YOU WILL SEE PEOPLE DROP DEAD PLAYING WITH THE CREATER OF HEAVEN AND EARTH!!!!! ⠀ THE PROPHETS OF GOD WILL MOVE IN SERIOUS DEMONSTRATION OF POWER AGAINST FALSE IDOLS LIKE IN THE DAYS OF OLD!!! ⠀ THE PROPHETS OF BAAL VS THE GOD ALMIGHTY!!! GO FIGHT GOD IF YOU CAN!!! ⠀ THUS SAITH THE LORD!!!!!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 ⠀ PS. FOR ALL Y’ALL SAYING “YOU NEED A NICER APPROACH OR WHO ARE YOU TO SAY AN IDOL WILL DIE…” ⠀ GO READ REV 11 RIGHT QUICK…🤌🏾 ⠀ Prophetess Tiphani ____ ⠀ Watch COVERED BY GOD so you can destroy these evil covenants you keep renewing everyday!!! ⠀ Click the link below and watch this message now called, “ALTERED AT THE ALTAR!!”! ⠀ https://www.youtube.com/live/V_oLX___tU0?feature=share

Since sharing this video, social media sleuths managed to find old tweets from Montgomery where they pointed out her hypocrisy as the pastor previously expressed she was a fan of Beyoncé's music.

"Am I the only one addicted to Beyoncé 's song: Why don't u love me??? #nowplaying It again smh," she tweeted back in 2010.

"Got a chance to catch the Jay Z and Beyoncé concert and it was AMAZING!!!" Tiphani wrote in a tweet from 2014.

The pastor has responded to her resurfaced tweets on February 13.



"I publicly came against and denounced their god baalyonce (sic) so they found these tweets from 2010, 2011, 2014," she wrote.

"But I had just did a YouTube the night before saying I was the BIGGEST jay z and baalyonce (sic) fan… until I got saved in my shower in August 2015."

"What's my point? My point is anytime you're a mouth piece for God they will try to discredit you. But I'm more afraid of The Living God than I am dead skeletons!"

Destiny's Child member and Beyoncé 's friend, Michelle Williams posted an Instagram reel to respond to comments made by Montgomery.

"It also looks like I am entering the chat," she said in the post on Super Bowl Sunday.

"I am just watching a lot going on, things that are being said, specifically about entertainers, specifically about entertainers that I even have relationships with, entertainers that I know off the stage."

"I just wish we would pray as publicly for entertainers as we rebuke them and damn their soul to hell."

She added: "I know it ain't my calling mission to damn entertainers to hell and to say that they would drop dead. The devil is a lie."

Meanwhile, Beyoncé has the subject of conspiracy theories - most recently about her exclusive concert at Atlantis The Royal hotel in Dubai, where unfounded claims were made that it had illuminati undertones.

