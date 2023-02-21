'Raise the bar.' $430K donation funds new Tuscarawas Central Catholic softball complex

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ A new $430,000 softball complex at Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School is expected to be finished by March 15.

The softball team will open the season at the new facility with a doubleheader on March 25.

The complex will include a building behind home plate that will house locker rooms, a unisex public bathroom and a press box. In addition, the in-field dirt is being redone to give it a better look, and turf will be installed in foul territory.

"We are going to take our softball field, and we want to raise the bar," said Mike Sweet, Central Catholic's athletic director. "We want to be the mecca of softball fields in this area. We run a really fantastic Little Saints softball program in this community. We've got teams from 6 years old all the way up through 14. We host games here. We host other teams and schools all summer, and we want our girls to play on the best.

"We have a rich history of softball here. We have had some solid teams. Just two years ago, we were in the regionals. We've got a pitcher throwing for Toledo (Sofia Knight) who had a good freshman year, and she's moving on. So we like what we have to offer for softball."

Anonymous donations pays for Central Catholic field upgrades

The entire project was paid for with an anonymous donation from a Central Catholic supporter.

"A donation for a project this size is such a blessing to us and to our kids and to the entire TCC community," said Jennifer Calvo, the high school principal. "So it's really amazing how quickly it's come together. We're just excited for a really great season. Improvements like that just speak to how dedicated our community is to the school."

The softball field, located behind the high school, was in good shape, Sweet said. But there were no locker rooms for the athletes. They had to come to the school to change clothes. The only restroom facilities were portable toilets.

In addition, the school is purchasing a school bus using a grant from the Reeves Foundation. It will be used primary for sporting events, but will also be available for off-site field trips.

Sweet said he is looking for anyone interested in driving a bus. They can call the school at 330-343-3302.

The school also has a new softball coach this year, Justin Caldwell, as well as a new baseball coach, Neil Nalawadi.

"We've got an exciting season coming up," Sweet said. "We've got a lot of seniors, some accomplished players, and we're going to try to make a run for the league title and get as far as we can in the tournaments. I'd love to see us get back to another regional and see what happens. We've got a senior-laden team, with some good in-coming freshmen and sophomores, so I think we're going to be pretty solid."

