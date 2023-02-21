AM Prep-Cyber Corner

IN TEST, ZAPS TO SPINE HELP 2 STROKE SURVIVORS MOVE ARMS

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a novel experiment, two stroke survivors regained movement of their partially paralyzed hand and arm thanks to an implant that sends electric pulses to the spinal cord. It’s not a cure because the effects ended after researchers removed the device, and far more study is needed. But this stimulator technology already is being tested to help people move their legs after a spinal cord injury. Upper-limb paralysis has gotten less attention so the University of Pittsburgh’s preliminary findings mark an important first step. Researchers reported the pilot study Monday in the journal Nature Medicine.

SUPREME COURT WEIGHS LIABILITY SHIELD FOR INTERNET GIANTS

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawsuit against YouTube from the family of an American college student who was killed by Islamic State gunmen in Paris in 2015 is at the center of a closely watched Supreme Court case being argued Tuesday. The family of Nohemi Gonzalez claims that YouTube’s recommendations helped the Islamic State group’s recruitment. At issue is how broadly a law written in 1996 shields tech companies from liability. The law is credited with helping create today’s internet. The high court is taking its first hard look at online legal protections as the industry faces criticism from the left for not doing enough to remove harmful content from the internet and from the right for censoring conservative speech.

STUDENTS, FACULTY RETURN TO MICHIGAN STATE AFTER SHOOTING

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State University students and faculty have returned to the East Lansing campus, one week after a gunman killed three students and injured five others. With many professors allowing students to attend class virtually, the campus at the 50,000 student university remained relatively quiet Monday. The shootings happened last Monday during evening classes at Berkey Hall and nearby at the MSU Union, a student social hub. Students across the vast campus were ordered to shelter in place for several hours while police hunted for Anthony McRae. Authorities say McRae eventually killed himself when confronted by police not far from his home in Lansing.

FDA’S OWN REPUTATION COULD BE RESTRAINING ITS MISINFO FIGHT

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is taking aim at a new health hazard: online misinformation. Under FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf the agency has begun using Instagram memes, YouTube videos and other online tools to try and debunk myths about COVID vaccines and other medical products. It’s an unlikely role for the 100-year old bureaucratic agency, which has never been known for its communication skills. But Califf says the growing tide of health misinformation demands a response from his regulators. Experts support the effort, but warn that separate controversies at the FDA may be undermining its credibility with the public.