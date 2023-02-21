AM Prep-Kickers

RECORD 6,542 GUNS INTERCEPTED AT US AIRPORT SECURITY IN 2022

ATLANTA (AP) — Last year saw a record number of guns intercepted at airport checkpoints across the country. The numbers have been steadily climbing and hit 6,542. The Transportation Safety Administration head says this is a reflection of what’s going on in society and “there are more people carrying firearms.” Experts don’t think it’s an epidemic of would-be hijackers. Nearly everyone caught claims to have forgotten they had their gun with them. But experts emphasize the danger even one gun can pose in the wrong hands on a plane or at a checkpoint. The top 10 list for gun interceptions is Dallas, Austin and Houston in Texas; three airports in Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; Atlanta; Phoenix; and Denver.

POLISH MOTHER OF 7 SUCCESSFULLY GIVES BIRTH TO QUINTUPLETS

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hospital officials in southern Poland say a Polish mother of seven has successfully given birth to premature quintuplets. The two boys and three girls were born through cesarean section Sunday, in the pregnancy’s 28th week, at the University Hospital in Krakow. Weighing between 710 grams and 1,400 grams (25 ounces and 49 ounces,) they were all put in incubators and given breathing support, but doctors said they are all doing fine. The quintuplets’ mother, Dominika Clarke, 37, told a news conference in Krakow Tuesday that she was feeling “much better than I had expected.” Clarke and her British husband’s other children are aged between 10 months and 12 years, and include two pairs of twins.

FOWL-FREE: MCDONALD'S DEBUTS PLANT-BASSED MCNUGGETS

McDonald’s McNuggets are going fowl-free. The Chicago-based fast food giant will introduce its first plant-based McNuggets next week. Germany is the first market to get them. The nuggets are made from peas, corn and wheat. They’re the second product McDonald’s has co-developed with Beyond Meat, a California-based maker of plant-based meats. McDonald’s has been selling a McPlant burger in some European markets since 2021. McDonald’s said the nationwide rollout to more than 1,400 German restaurants follows a limited-time test in August. McDonald’s says availability of the McPlant nuggets and burger in future markets will depend on customer demand.

TATUM SCORES ALL-STAR RECORD 55, TEAM GIANNIS WINS 184-175

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jayson Tatum put on a record-setting show, and made Giannis Antetokounmpo look like a genius. Tatum scored an All-Star Game-record 55 points, and Team Giannis ended LeBron James’ hold on All-Star captain supremacy by beating Team LeBron 184-175 in the NBA’s annual showcase exhibition game Game on Sunday night. Tatum had 27 of his points in the third quarter, another All-Star Game record for any period. He was the first pick by Antetokounmpo in the starters’ portion of the All-Star draft, and in the end, that pick proved to absolutely be the right one.