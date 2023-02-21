AM Prep-Cooler Copy

RUSSIAN PRANKSTERS CALL MERKEL POSING AS UKRAINE'S EX-LEADER

BERLIN (AP) — Russian pranksters posing as Ukraine’s ex-President Petro Poroshenko managed to contact Angela Merkel by phone to discuss developments in Ukraine and Belarus, although the former German chancellor appeared wary during the call. Merkel’s office said Monday that the former German leader received a call Jan. 12 from someone claiming to be Poroshenko. The conversation was assisted by an interpreter from the German Foreign Ministry’s language service. Merkel’s office also said that she informed the ministry afterward about the “impression that she gained of the caller during the call,” but didn’t elaborate on what that was.

TRUMP ABSENT AS IOWA 2024 GOP CAUCUS TRAIN BEGINS TO ROLL

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — After a slow start, Republican presidential prospects are streaming into Iowa, the leadoff presidential caucus state. Notably absent from the lineup, at least for now, is former President Donald Trump. Few of the White House hopefuls face the lofty expectations in Iowa that Trump does. He finished a competitive second to devout social conservative Ted Cruz in 2016. Trump went on to carry the state twice, by healthy margins, as the Republican presidential nominee in the 2016 and 2020 elections. Though the caucuses are nearly a year off, they remain the first event on the nomination calendar, and some Iowa GOP activists have taken notice of Trump’s absence.

EMBATTLED DON LEMON ABSENT MONDAY FROM ‘CNN THIS MORNING’

NEW YORK (AP) — Amid ongoing criticism over his comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, Don Lemon was absent Monday from “CNN This Morning.” Co-host Poppy Harlow told viewers that “Don has the day off.” Lemon has not been on the air since Thursday, when during a discussion on “CNN This Morning” about the ages of politicians he said that the 51-year-old Haley was not “in her prime.” He said a woman was considered in her prime “in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s.” A CNN spokesperson had no immediate comment on whether Lemon would be back Tuesday.

OAKLAND AIRPORT, 50K IN BAY AREA LOSE POWER DUE TO FIRE

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — About 50,000 utility customers in the east San Francisco Bay Area were without power on Sunday afternoon. Oakland fire officials say a fire at a Pacific Gas & Electric substation caused the outages. The San Francisco Chronicle reports the Oakland International Airport temporarily lost power but restored it after about two hours. The power outages are affecting customers in Oakland and Alameda. The utility says it expects to restore electricity by mid-evening. A spokesperson for the utility did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment.