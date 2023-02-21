AM Prep-Segue

“HARLEM” TOUCHES ON GENTRIFICATION

NEW YORK (AP) – Shaniqua Shandai (shan-DAY’) believes there can’t be a series about Harlem without mentioning how Harlem is changing. Shandai plays Angie in the Amazon Prime series “Harlem.” She loves that the series referred to a Whole Foods opening in Harlem, because she remembers being amazed when a Starbucks opened there. Shandai says franchises like that in Harlem are “a huge marker, an indication of how the environment has shifted.” She says it would be a disservice for the series not to show gentrification. The second season of “Harlem” is now available on Amazon Prime.

AMY IRVING WILL RELEASE COVERS ALBUM

NEW YORK (AP) - Amy Irving will release her debut album on April 7. It's called “Born in a Trunk” and it features ten songs from Irving's career. While Kathleen Turner was the voice of Jessica Rabbit in “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?," Irving was the singing voice. Irving does a version of the song she sang in that movie, “Why Don't You Do Right.” Irving also remakes the Death Cab For Cutie song “I Will Follow You Into The Dark.” Willie Nelson sings with her on a rendition of Nelson's song “I'm Waiting Forever.” The cover photo for “Born in a Trunk” shows Irving's mother smudging makeup on her as a 2-year-old.

ANIME CREATOR LEIJI MATSUMOTO DIES

TOKYO (AP) – The creator of anime classics like “Space Battleship Yamato,” “Galaxy Express 999” and “Space Pirate Captain Herlock” has died. Leiji Matsumoto died of acute heart failure in a Tokyo hospital on Feb. 13, according to his studio. Matsumoto was 85. Many of his manga were “battlefield comics” that were antiwar, based on his father’s experiences as an elite army pilot.