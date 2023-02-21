The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, February 21, 2023
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A clipper storm system will affect the Eastern states today
with rain and snow in the north and rain showers in the
Southeast states. The storm will pull down colder air over
the Midwest and set the stage for snow and ice in the region
from mid- to late week. Warmth is forecast to build over the
South Central states prior to building even more over the
Southeast. As colder air plunges southward in the West, a
series of storms will begin to produce heavy snow from near
Interstate 5 in the Northwest to the Dakotas. Some of the
passes in the Cascades may close. Mixed rain and snow
showers will occur along the Washington and Oregon coasts.
Snow and ice will reach the Northeast Wednesday. Colder air
with drenching rain and mountain snow is expected to reach
Southern California before the end of the week.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 93 at Immokalee, FL
National Low Monday -14 at Daniel, WY
