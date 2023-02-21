AM Prep-Music

THE REVIVALISTS, NEW ORLEANS AND MARDI GRAS

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Singer David Shaw is bracing for whatever may come his way this morning, because it's Mardi Gras and he lives in New Orleans. Shaw says he's had people at his door by 7 a.m. in full costume with beers already cracked. He calls New Orleans on Mardi Gras “an adult playland.” By tomorrow, though, Shaw says the whole city will be taking a deep breath after a wild day.

LAURYN HILL, DIDDY WILL PERFORM AT “ROOTS PICNIC”

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Lauryn Hill will perform her album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” in its entirety at the “Roots Picnic” in Philadelphia this summer. Sean “Diddy” Combs and The Roots will headline the festival, set for June 3-4. Lil Uzi Vert, Ari Lennox, Glorilla and Dave Chappelle are among the acts who will perform.

RAMSEY LEWIS' LIFE STORY WILL BE PUBLISHED

NEW YORK (AP) - Ramsey Lewis' autobiography will be published this spring, “Gentleman of Jazz” will trace Lewis' childhood in Chicago's Cabrini Green neighborhood as he took piano lessons and became a performer as a teen. It also looks at the struggles along the way to his successful career. “Gentleman of Jazz” comes out May 9. Lewis died in September.