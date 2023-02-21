Open in App
Atlanta, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Hawks Report podcast: Can the Hawks capitalize on the All-Star break?

By AJC Sports - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

13 days ago

The Hawks got some time off during the All-Star break and are looking to make a push toward the playoffs. In this episode of the Hawks Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Lauren Williams discusses how the Hawks look coming out of the break. We’ll also hear from AJ Griffin on his experience during All-Star Weekend.

Please follow the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Google Podcasts , Stitcher , Amazon Music , iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

For more podcasts, check out the AJC show page .

