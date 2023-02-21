Hawks Report podcast: Can the Hawks capitalize on the All-Star break?

The Hawks got some time off during the All-Star break and are looking to make a push toward the playoffs. In this episode of the Hawks Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Lauren Williams discusses how the Hawks look coming out of the break. We’ll also hear from AJ Griffin on his experience during All-Star Weekend.

