Armed standoff at notorious Bunny Ranch after shots fired inside reality TV brothel

A female employee at a notorious Nevada brothel has been arrested after multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a shooting at the site Monday night, Carson News Now reported.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 9:30 p.m. from the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, off Highway 50 in Mound House, Nevada, about an altercation between co-workers. The caller reported hearing gunshots.

Deputies with the Carson City and Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the brothel just before 10 p.m. and reported hearing several more gunshots.

Responding officers immediately entered the brothel to evacuate personnel and reported no injuries.

The female who had discharged the firearm retreated to a room within the business and started a standoff with police, the outlet reported.

The Lyon Count Sheriff’s Office attempted to contact the female shooter via loudspeaker.

The Moonlite Bunny Ranch in Mound House, Nevada. On Monday night, an employee got into a police standoff after firing a gun during a dispute with a co-worker. Bloomberg via Getty Images

A crisis negotiation team and SWAT were also called to assist in the standoff.

Police detained the unidentified suspect just after 12:30 a.m. and swept the building for any other possible threats, the outlet reported.

It is unclear how many shots were fired, but the Carson City Sheriff’s Office said rounds were fired inside the brothel, according to KTVN 2 News.

Dennis Hof, the previous owner of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch. AP

The Moonlite Bunny Ranch was previously owned by Dennis Hof and was featured on the HBO documentary series “Cathouse: The Series” from 2005 to 2007.

Hof died from a heart attack in 2018 at his Love Ranch in Crystal, Nevada.