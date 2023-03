COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia music festival -- formerly known as Roots N Blues -- announced it will be going by a new name last week .

Tickets went on sale Friday for the Treeline Music Fest , scheduled for Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Stephens Lake Park. The festival launched its rebranding campaign this week and labels itself the "only American music festival owned by women ." Last year's festival was headlined by acts such as Wilco, John Batiste, Chaka Khan, Tanya Tucker and Bleachers. The 2023 lineup is yet to be announced.

Do you like the name change? Let us know below.

