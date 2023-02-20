Open in App
Tennessee State
Mock Draft Roundup Monday 2.0: Who analysts are sending to Chargers

By Gavino Borquez,

11 days ago
Who are some players experts think the Chargers will target in the 2023 NFL draft?

Get acquainted with a few names in the second installment of the Chargers 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup Monday.

Selection (No. 21 overall): Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Expert: Nate Davis, USA Today

Date of mock draft: February 20 (link)

Analysis: “Are you getting the guy who racked up 347 receiving yards in the 2022 Rose Bowl? Or the guy who missed most of last season with a hamstring injury, which spurred a lot of questions? Maybe both. But with Keenan Allen slowing down and maybe about to be a cap casualty, Smith-Njigba would make an outstanding Robin to Mike Williams’ Batman in this offense.”

Selection (No. 21 overall): Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

Expert: Daniel Popper, The Athletic

Date of mock draft: February 20 (link)

Analysis: “The Chargers had a need for more speed at receiver last offseason, and they opted not to address it. That decision backfired when injuries struck the offense. They lost their fastest receiver, Jalen Guyton, to a torn ACL in Week 3. Mike Williams and Keenan Allen missed significant time. They did not have the depth to weather those injuries. And they did not have the speed within the receiving group to fully take advantage of Justin Herbert’s arm and consistently threaten opposing defenses in the deep part of the field. Herbert finished 31st among 33 qualified quarterbacks in air yards per attempt, and the Chargers finished 24th in explosive pass rate, according to TruMedia. Part of that was some of the limitations in former offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi’s scheme and play calling. Part of that was a lack of reliable protection from an injured and young offensive line. But part of that, too, was personnel. One easy way to create a more explosive passing attack is to add explosive playmakers. That is exactly what Hyatt is: a receiver with “field-stretching speed, tracking skills and reliable hands,” according to The Athletic’s draft expert Dane Brugler.”

Selection (No. 21 overall): Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Selection (No. 55 overall) Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: February 20 (link)

Analysis: “Jones had had a strong ’22 campaign for the Bulldogs, where he has faced some of the best defensive players in the country every day at practice for the last two years. He’s not yet a finished product but he has the athleticism and strength to be a difference-maker when he puts it all together.”

Selection (No. 21 overall): Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

Expert: Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Date of mock draft: February 20 (link)

Analysis: “New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will allow Justin Herbert to push the ball downfield more frequently than the QB did with Joe Lombardi. So it’s time to get Herbert a serious vertical weapon. That’s precisely what Hyatt is.”

Selection (No. 21 overall): Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

Expert: Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network

Date of mock draft: February 20 (link)

Analysis: “Luke Musgrave’s stock is consistently rising throughout the draft process. Musgrave combined with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams will give Justin Herbert a trio of big targets to deliver the ball to.”

Selection (No. 21 overall): Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

Selection (No. 55 overall): Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

Selection (No. 86 overall): Sydney Brown, S, Illinois

Expert: Tankathon.com Staff

Date of mock draft: February 19 (link)

Selection (No. 21 overall): Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Expert: Antonio Morales, The Athletic

Date of mock draft: February 17 (link)

Analysis: “Addison dealt with injuries during his final college season at USC, so his numbers weren’t as prolific as they were when he won the Biletnikoff Award at Pitt in 2021. His talent was still apparent, though. Addison has good speed and is a smooth, technically sound wideout. If Keenan Allen becomes a cap casualty, then the Chargers (and Justin Herbert) could use a talent like Addison.”

Selection (No. 21 overall): Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Expert: Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network

Date of mock draft: February 16 (link)

Analysis: “More than anything, the Chargers need more speed and dynamic ability at WR. Zay Flowers has more than enough of both traits. However, what separates him from other smaller receivers is his flexibility and body control, both on the ground and in the air.”

