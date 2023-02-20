Change location
physiciansweekly.com
Study on the specific expression of infrared radiation temperature on the body surface of acupoint in rats with chronic myocardial ischemic injury.
13 days ago
13 days ago
Contributor: Jian Xiong,Xiang Li,Hongjuan Fu,Xinye Luo,Xiao Li,Yanrong Ren,Xueying Liu,Qianhua Zheng,Wenchuan Qi,Fanrong Liang. Infrared thermal imaging technology was used to observe the changes in infrared radiation...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0