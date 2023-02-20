Change location
A fatal retroperitoneal bleeding from iliolumbar artery following open reduction and internal fixation of an unstable pelvic ring injury: A case report.
By Contributor: Suk-Kyoon Song,Jinkyu Park,Sungho Lee,13 days ago
Retroperitoneal bleedings are the result of injury to parenchymal tissue or vascular structures within retroperitoneal cavity. This may arise spontaneously, as a result of trauma...
