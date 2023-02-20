physiciansweekly.com

A fatal retroperitoneal bleeding from iliolumbar artery following open reduction and internal fixation of an unstable pelvic ring injury: A case report. By Contributor: Suk-Kyoon Song,Jinkyu Park,Sungho Lee, 13 days ago

By Contributor: Suk-Kyoon Song,Jinkyu Park,Sungho Lee, 13 days ago

Retroperitoneal bleedings are the result of injury to parenchymal tissue or vascular structures within retroperitoneal cavity. This may arise spontaneously, as a result of trauma ...