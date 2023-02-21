The debate on whether or not video games are a sport is a simple, but popular question in today’s world. In 2020, 2,000 Americans were surveyed, with over half saying it is indeed a sport. Some even went above and beyond and said it should be added to the Olympics, an extremely popular event, loaded with athleticism. This, in short, is complete nonsense.

Let’s first start off by defining what a sport actually is. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines a sport as a physical activity engaged in for pleasure. While playing a video game requires skill and some coordination, it does not incorporate enough physical aspects to be a sport.

It’s a new generation where technology has taken over and electronic activities have become popular. This does not mean we should take away the true meaning of a sport to make video games something they aren’t. If we want to change the definition of a “sport,” we need to ask ourselves if games like chess, poker, and pool fit into that category. They don’t.

In conclusion, video games are fun, competitive, and require some talent. But because almost all video games are to be played sitting, no physical activity is being produced, therefore making it a hobby.

Craig Lawrence, Jackson Township

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Letter to the editor: Are video games a sport?