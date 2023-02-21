Beijing signs MoU to import some drugs from Merck

BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China's capital Beijing signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Feb. 16 to import some drugs from Merck (MRK.N) starting this year, the company said on Tuesday.

Merck is also known as MSD outside the United States and Canada.

HSBC CEO: China property market outlook on the mend, article with image

February 21, 2023 · 6:46 AM UTC

HSBC Group CEO Noel Quinn said the outlook for China's troubled property sector had improved in January, despite the lender booking higher charges in the fourth quarter related to its exposure to the country's commercial real estate sector.