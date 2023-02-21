Like archeology? Fieldwork, programs coming soon to this Passaic County historic home

An 18th-century house preserved in Clifton's Weasel Brook Park is set for a 21st-century rebrand.

Built as a farmhouse, the historic Westervelt-Vanderhoef House will soon become the official Passaic County Archaeology Center. Approved by county commissioners last week, the change will bring lectures on surrounding archeological digs and research, hands-on workshops and rotating exhibits to the historic space, officials said.

The county's archaeological holdings currently contain more than 10,000 artifacts. Some date to pre-Colonial times.

The plans for the house dovetail with archeology programs previously developed by county officials and employed at Dey Mansion and in local schools, said Kelly Ruffel, the director of the county's Department of Cultural and Historic Affairs. They also mesh well with ongoing efforts to provide archeological fieldwork opportunities for students in partnership with Montclair State University, she said.

The Passaic County Park Commission purchased the Westervelt-Vanderhoef House in 1931 after a series of condemnation hearings designed to create Weasel Brook Park. Cent and Maria Martin, dairy farmers who owned the historic house and nearly seven of the park's 19 acres, wanted $65,000, were offered $43,000 and received $50,000, according to reports from The Daily News of Passaic.

The home sat for several years before it was restored from 1939 to 1940 using funds from the Works Progress Administration. The restoration was based on plans prepared in 1934 by John F. Jackson, a specialist architect who designed dozens of association clubs and YMCAs across the continent. Jackson removed the chimney and hearth in the kitchen in favor of a new set of stairs. He also added a center hall bathroom that was removed during the county-led restoration in 2017-18.

That $1.1 million project led by Ruffel's department revitalized a house that had fallen into significant disrepair. While the exact age of the house is unknown, it is old. The brownstone house has the hallmarks: low ceilings, a thick plank floor and a cedar shake roof. Construction of the main portion of the existing structure is now believed to have started in about 1785, according to Ruffel and others.

Though many now believe he never lived in the house, Gilbert Vanderhoef still has his name on it. A Dutchman who initially settled in Lodi, Vanderhoef ran a flour and gristmill in what is now the front yard. The mill operated until the turn of the 20th century. By then, it was under the care of the Westervelts.

Since its restoration, the Westervelt-Vanderhoef House house has been used as an extension office for the Passaic County Department of Cultural and Historic Affairs and its Parks and Recreation Department. It has housed local meetings, educational programs and historical exhibitions. The top floor is office space, and the bottom level houses an art gallery and a meeting room.

In years past, uses ranged from a Boy Scout headquarters to a Passaic County Mental Health Organization facility. Its focus will now be to preserve and educate the public on community culture, county officials said.