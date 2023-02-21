These NJ priests bring ashes to the masses on Ash Wednesday: 'Today is your lucky day'

The Rev. George Dredden will stand in front of Trinity & St. Philip's Cathedral in Newark and offer an express service to worshippers too time-crunched to stop inside for Ash Wednesday Mass.

Commuters have long grabbed a coffee on the run while heading to the office. Now, an increasing number of believers are taking their ashes to go, Dredden said.

The Episcopal priest — and others like him around New Jersey — will bring the ashes that symbolize Christian penitence and the start of the Easter season to the people on Wednesday. They'll plant themselves at train stations, bus stops, coffee shops, busy intersections, a Walgreens and a pizzeria, among other locations.

"People working two or three jobs don't always have the luxury of going to a church service," Dredden said.

Why Christians receive ashes on Ash Wednesday

Ash Wednesday marks the onset of Lent, a 40-day period of penitence (not including Sundays) that concludes with Easter. The holy day is traditionally celebrated with a Mass during which a priest administers a visible mark of repentance on the forehead of worshippers, using ashes to trace the shape of a cross.

The ashes are typically made by burning palm branches from the previous year's Palm Sunday.

Ashes to Go outside Newark's historic cathedral

Dredden will greet passersby with a smile as he stands in front of his golden urn and a sign advertising the service outside his church, the nation’s oldest Episcopal cathedral building.

As he sketches a cross on worshippers' brows, he urges them to remember that "you are dust and to dust you shall return."

Sometimes, Dredden said, they stick around to chat "or ask for special prayers for something they are going through. We are giving people who might normally not come to a service the opportunity to do the ritual."

Traditions go 'where we actually live our faith'

The "Ashes to Go" initiative was created about a decade ago by an Episcopal church in St. Louis, but the concept has been embraced by other Christian denominations throughout the U.S.

The Rev. Emily Mellott, pastor of Trinity Episcopal Church in Moorestown, helped popularize the movement and runs a website, ashestogo.org. She's lost count of how many churches offer the service. "It's become so widespread, I stopped trying to chase it," she said.

The intent is "to bring traditions of the church from outside the church walls into the places where we actually live our faith, like the grocery, the workplace and bus stop," Mellott said. "With so many demands on our time, it gives people the chance to connect to parts of their lives from which they may feel disconnected."

Dredden's promise: 'This is a freebie'

Over the years, Dredden has collected numerous stories while delivering ashes al fresco. He recalled a woman who spied him in a parking lot and circled him a few times before stopping to inquire how much the ashes cost. He laughed heartily at the recollection.

"It was real easy for me to kick back and say, `Today is your lucky day. This is a freebee,'" Dredden said.

While he's offering a simplified version of a ritual that dates back to at least the 11th century, he doesn't see anything unserious about offering ashes on the fly.

"Prayer doesn't have to be a long soliloquy. It can be as simple as two words. It's really about the intentionality of the act," he said, adding that a prayer can be as simple as someone saying, "Help me."

At a time when many young people are leaving organized religion, such a service can be an opportunity to draw people in.

Ashes to Go open to Christians of all denominations

Dredden says he never turns anyone away from his Ashes to Go station. "I don't ask for their `denomination card,'" he said. "All are welcome at our table."

"This is a great way to reach people right where they are," Dredden said. "I tell people, 'At some point you may want to stop into church.' If not, it's all good."

