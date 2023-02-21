Cotuit theater's 'Grease' aims for laughs while keeping the show's beloved smash hits

Name of show: “Grease”

Written by: Book, music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. Directed by Holly Hansen. Choreography by Meg Morris.

What it’s about: The long-running Broadway musical “Grease” boasts high energy and humor, and an unbeatable rock n’ roll score. Greasers and Pink Ladies entertain us back at Rydell High, circa 1959, as we submerge in teen love, teen angst ― and teen hot rod dreams. Each cast member ― from class nerd to baton-twirling cheerleader to rebels and dropouts ― finds a unique way to join in this tinsel-teen romance, as everyone’s nice girl Sandy gets her Danny.

“Grease” skirts issues such as teen rebellion, peer pressure, teen pregnancy and the anxieties of teen “insiders v. outsiders,” but when all’s said and done, what it’s really about is just the fine exuberance of being young. The show has kept its amazing popularity throughout the years, and is practically a singalong for its many fans, most of whom know every shooby doo-wop she-bop by heart.

See it or not: “Grease” director Holly Hansen includes a program note that her cast of “over forty-year-old actors” will beat the clock and ramp up the camp, all the better to “showcase the ... cheese and drama of high school.” After more than 50 years, “Grease” already works just fine as a very funny parody, without adding much extra schtick, always full of chances to strut a role in a new way. So, enjoy the added pratfalls and hand-wrings, but see this show for its smashing score and the great voices and faces of this multi-talented cast.

Highlights: The show’s backing band (Pam Wannie, piano; Michael Dunford, percussion; Rich Hill, bass) rocks the theater ... Beau Jackett adds hilarity and fine acting skills as Danny, including clever asides on Elvis and Travolta that pass by in a fleeting moment ... Enjoy the fun take on “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” as Sandy languishes below while a large, almost-soulful image of Danny appears onscreen above the stage ... The voice of Teen-Angel-of-the-night Zack Johnson is, well, out of this world ... Sara Bleything, as rebel Rizzo, blows us away with “There Are Worse Things I Could Do.” ... Teen anthems “Summer Nights” and “We Go Together” are show stoppers, as are Doody (Randy Doyle) and group in “These Magic Changes” ... Catch car fever as Kenickie (Brett Baird) and the boys take over in “Greased Lightnin’” ... And savor one of Danny’s final lines as he takes in the “new” Sandy: “I’m sure glad you changed your entire personality for me,” he enthuses.

Interesting fact: Three mega-hit songs originating in the 1978 movie version were later added to the Broadway production and included in most subsequent stage productions: “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” “You’re the One That I Want” and “Sandy.”

Worth noting: The original musical opened as a vibrant ensemble production on Broadway in 1972 ― considerably gentrified up from its raucous 1971 premiere at a Chicago nightclub. The movie version in 1978 became a star vehicle for leads John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, and lifted the production to popularity around the globe.

One more thing: The Teen Angel’s arrival is one of the show’s most memorable and hilarious scenes. Get ready for three rotating Angels who’ll be performing “Beauty School Dropout” on alternate nights: Zack Johnson, Steve Ross and John Connelly. Those wings are a treasure to behold, thanks to costume designer Mindy Herington.

If you go: “Grease” is at Cotuit Center for the Arts, 4404 Route 28, through March 5. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and Sundays at 2 p.m. Call the box office: 508-428-0669, or visit www.artsonthecape.org