Susan Sarandon’s daughter Eva Amurri engaged to chef Ian Hock

She’s finally got her “Happily Eva After!”

Eva Amurri announced her engagement to chef Ian Hock in a sweet Instagram post on Monday.

The 37-year-old daughter of Academy Award winning actress Susan Sarandon and director Franco Amurri showed off her huge diamond sparkler as she shared a series of snaps after the proposal in Paris — the city of love.

“Those who know us know so well what this moment means to us,” she wrote to her 211,000 followers. “We are so so so happy. Can’t wait to spend all the rest of our days together ❤️‍🔥💍”

She also added lyrics from Taylor Swift’s hit song “Lover,” writing, “🎶 My Heart’s Been Borrowed And Yours Has Been Blue. All’s Well That Ends Well To End Up With You 🎶”

Eva Amurri announced her engagement to chef Ian Hock in a sweet Instagram post on Monday. Instagram/@thehappilyeva

Rushing to her Instagram Story, Eva gushed over Hock’s ring selection, saying she’s “absolutely dying” over her diamond ring.

“Ian designed it with @cms_custom and OMG Christina you outdid yourself!!!!!” she penned.

Eva revealed that Hock popped the all-important question in the garden of Rodin Museum, calling it her “most favorite museum in Paris.”

In a follow-up post on her Instagram Story, Eva said thanked her fans for their “beautiful messages of congratulations.”

The daughter of Susan Sarandon gushed over the romantic proposal in Paris. Instagram/@thehappilyeva

“One thing I’ve learned over the years is that a relationship’s success and health has much to do with your community uplifting you and your journey as a couple as it does with your bond as a couple,” she wrote.

“We cannot wait for all the future has in store,” she added.

In her Instagram carousel, Eva shared several snaps of the lovebirds cozying up to one another before celebrating their engagement at La Fontaine de Mars.

Eva also included a photo with her half-sister Augusta Amurri, who is seen pointing to the ring in the final snap.

The pair’s engagement comes over two years after she confirmed their romance on her Happily Eva After blog.

“I’m beyond happy to share with you that I have a wonderful boyfriend in my life!” she wrote in January 2021. “His name is Ian, he’s super loving, creative, handsome and funny, and we have a ton in common.”

Admitting she was hesitant to share a photo of Hock because he’s not a public figure, Eva ultimately couldn’t resist showing off the chef to her followers.

Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino finalized their divorce in 2020 after a nine-year marriage. Getty Images

Back in 2020, Eva finalized her divorce from former soccer star Kyle Martino following a 9-year marriage.

Shortly after their divorce, Martino admitted he and Eva “sucked at being married.” The pair share sons Mateo, Major, and daughter Marlowe.

In November 2019, just two months after announcing that they were expecting a third child together , the couple revealed that they were separating .

And even though their marriage didn’t work out, the pair remain on good terms and continue to co-parent their three children.