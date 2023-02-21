Change location
See more from this location?
Monroe County, IN
bsquarebulletin.com
Monroe County sheriff, commissioners square off at committee meeting, ACLU lawyer says: “Look, you need a new jail. Everyone knows that.”
By Dave Askins,13 days ago
By Dave Askins,13 days ago
The headliner on Monday’s agenda for Monroe County’s community justice response committee (CJRC) meeting was Ken Falk, legal director of the ACLU of Indiana. Falk...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0