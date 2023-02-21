Open in App
State College, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Parker Washington fits with every team in the AFC West

By Sam Dehring,

13 days ago

We are just a few months away from the 2023 NFL Draft, and we were able to see a glimpse of some of the key prospects in this year’s class. The Nittany Lions have plenty of key prospects to keep an eye on.

They have two wide receivers in this draft class with Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley , who transferred to Penn State for the 2022 season.

Washington had a productive season with the Nittany Lions before going down with an injury. On top of that, Tinsley really found his groove in the offense as the season went on. But, for right now, let’s stick to Washington.

There are plenty of teams across the NFL that could use a receiver like Washington. With several of the teams that are looking for a pass-catcher, Washington wouldn’t necessarily be under a ton of pressure to be a top target either.

Let’s take a look at how Parker Washington fits with every team in the AFC West.

Kansas City Chiefs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tESHg_0kuJdgLJ00 Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs
have a very interesting wide receiver room. JuJu Smith-Schuster will now become a free agent this offseason, leaving them with Marquez Valdes-Scantling as their number one option, Kadarius Toney, who they traded for from the Giants at the trade deadline. Mecole Hardman will also become a free agent this offseason. If the Chiefs decide to use Toney as their number two option, Parker Washington wouldn't be a bad option for them to put in the slot. The other player that should be an interesting one to watch is former Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross. But for right now, Washington would not be a bad option for the Chiefs if they do decide to take a pass-catcher early in the draft this spring.

Los Angeles Chargers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UFEaS_0kuJdgLJ00 Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers had a busy offseason last year, mainly on their defense. Now, they are struggling with cap casualties, and there are rumors swirling that they might cut notable players like Keenan Allen to avoid any significant cap casualties. They did just pay Mike Williams as well. They do have Josh Palmer, who could slide into that WR2 spot. With that being said, the Chargers are looking to build more depth in their wide receiver room. Do not be surprised to see them address this position of need early in the draft, and Parker Washington would fit right in, with his versatility, on the Chargers offense.

Denver Broncos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hRgop_0kuJdgLJ00 Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

After a disappointing first season with Russell Wilson, the Broncos traded for former Saints head coach Sean Payton this offseason. The Broncos extended both Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick, and they do have a fairly deep wide receiver room. However, Jerry Jeudy will be going into the fourth year of his rookie contract, and after paying off their wide receivers, the Broncos might look to trade Jeudy or decline his fifth-year option. [autotag]KJ Hamler[/autotag] also has not really done a ton over the past season, and the Broncos might look to use one of their two third-round picks on a pass-catcher to put in the slot. That is where Parker Washington comes in, while also bringing his return ability to the table with his versatility.

Las Vegas Raiders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23VBMp_0kuJdgLJ00 Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Raiders need a lot of pieces, starting with a quarterback. Also, are they trading for Aaron Rodgers? Are they going to pay Darren Waller? While they do still have Devante Adams under contract, they don't really have a reliable pass-catcher behind him, especially if Waller leaves in free agency. Parker Washington would come in and potentially compete for the second wide receiver spot behind Adams. They do still have Hunter Renfrow under contract until 2025, but he does have a potential out in 2024. Washington would bring plenty of his reliable hands and versatility to the table on the Raiders, a team that is currently struggling in a strong division consisting of top talent and elite quarterbacks.

