Open in App
New Haven, CT
See more from this location?
WTNH

New Haven police release additional video in Richard ‘Randy’ Cox case

By Jenn Brink,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05cS75_0kuJPSVF00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New video obtained by News 8 shows a different vantage point of the transport by New Haven police that left Richard “Randy” Cox paralyzed in June 2022.

Officers arrested Cox on June 19, 2022, on a weapons charge, which was later dropped, and placed him inside a police van with no seatbelts.

The additional footage shows the police van transporting Cox heading east on Division Street in New Haven — there is no stop sign. The driver at the corner of Mansfield does, but the driver pulls out a few feet, then stops. This is when the driver of the police van stops abruptly, and body camera footage shows Cox being launched headfirst toward the front of the van’s holding area, smashing his head into the wall and leaving him paralyzed.

Despite begging for help, Cox did not receive immediate medical assistance. Officers then dragged him across the floor and placed him into a cell. The incident left him paralyzed from the chest down.

Officer Luis Rivera, Officer Jocelyn Lavandier, Officer Ronald Pressley, Sgt. Betsy Segui, and Officer Oscar Diaz – all on administrative leave since late June 2022 – have pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of second-degree reckless endangerment and cruelty to persons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aU4kQ_0kuJPSVF00

In a recent motion filed in the $100 million civil case, Diaz, who was behind the wheel, wants an unknown driver, identified as “Jane Doe,” to be added to the suit as a defendant. A lawyer for Diaz claims he would not have had to slam on the brakes if that driver hadn’t gone a few feet past a stop sign.

The civil lawsuit alleges negligence, use of excessive force, denial of medical treatment, and the intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The city-led internal affairs investigation continues and will determine if the officers will be fired from the New Haven Police Department.

News 8 reached out to Diaz’s lawyer for further comment, but we have not heard back.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Haven, CT newsLocal New Haven, CT
Man found guilty of deadly shooting in Meriden: DCJ
Meriden, CT3 days ago
Police: New Haven man charged in 2021 Hamden murder
Hamden, CT4 days ago
Student brought knife to New Haven school: district official
New Haven, CT3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Food delivery driver killed in Bridgeport shooting
Bridgeport, CT19 hours ago
Norwalk woman arrested for choking students
Norwalk, CT1 day ago
Pedestrian struck by car in Bridgeport, in critical condition
Bridgeport, CT8 hours ago
Waterbury felon and juvenile arrested on gun and drug charges
Waterbury, CT1 day ago
Alleged carjacker injured after causing five-car crash in Waterbury
Waterbury, CT1 day ago
‘We play the odds’: Construction company owner, employee arrested amid investigation into fatal Vernon trench collapse
Vernon, CT2 days ago
Hartford man convicted of 2019 murder
Hartford, CT2 days ago
2 sentenced for death of man found in Windsor Locks storage bin
Windsor Locks, CT3 days ago
MISSING: Enfield police search for trio
Enfield, CT3 days ago
2 teen girls arrested for assaulting student at Waterbury high school basketball game
Waterbury, CT2 days ago
North Haven Fire Dep. hosts fundraiser for family of fallen firefighter
North Haven, CT6 hours ago
Hunter accused of shooting, mutilating Ridgefield dogs denied parole program
Ridgefield, CT4 days ago
Hunter accused of shooting, mutilating Connecticut dogs denied parole program in court
Ridgefield, CT4 days ago
Hartford inspector general, who union wanted fired, to resign
Hartford, CT2 days ago
Animal control officer placed on administrative leave amid Beacon Falls sheep farm investigation
Beacon Falls, CT2 days ago
Police: Stolen condoms, watches, shampoo sold at Hartford convenience store
Hartford, CT3 days ago
Nonnewaug High School student dies in three-car Woodbury crash
Woodbury, CT21 hours ago
Serious injuries reported in Woodbury crash
Woodbury, CT1 day ago
Man who trafficked guns in New Haven sentenced to 8 years in prison
New Haven, CT5 days ago
Wallingford residents frustrated with troublesome youths
Wallingford, CT2 days ago
Woman seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 South in Madison
Madison, CT3 days ago
Family of West Hartford man killed in terror attack remember him as role model, inspiration
West Hartford, CT3 days ago
Police: Car thefts increasing in Wallingford
Wallingford, CT4 days ago
CT Transit bus driver injured in Rt. 44 tractor-trailer crash in West Hartford
West Hartford, CT4 days ago
Hartford man will serve 9 years, pay $125K in restitution for string of armed AT&T robberies
Hartford, CT4 days ago
New Haven apartment damaged in morning fire on Eastern Street
New Haven, CT4 days ago
More cars are getting stolen in Wallingford. This tool might help.
Wallingford, CT3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy