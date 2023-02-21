Man who says he found Nicola Bulley’s body claims ‘psychic gift’ led to discovery

A man who says he discovered Nicola Bulley claims he used his “gifts” as a “medium” to lead him to the missing mother’s body.

Police confirmed on Monday that a body found in the river near in St Michael’ on Wyre, Lancashire was that of Ms Bulley.

Jason Rothwell, who describes himself as a spiritual medium, wrote on social media that “yes, it is myself in the images in the media currently circulating”.

“I would also like to just say a huge thank you to Lancashire police for their help, support and the open mindedness with which they dealt with us, following our call, spiritualists or mediums are obviously not something the police come across every day and I appreciate the respect given to us both.

“It is also important to mention, I was not asked by the police or Nicola’s family to become involved in this case, but having seen the wild speculation and hurtful commentary that has been ongoing... I decided to use what ever “gift” it is we mediums possess to try and locate Nicola Bulley.”

Mr Rothwell claims he had previously assisted in the recovery of Michael Brooks, a teenager whose body was recovered from the river in Penwortham, Lancashire, in February 2018.

He said “it was myself and a friend who reported and assisted the police in the recovery of a body from the river Weir [sic].”

Ms Bulley, 45, was found on Monday some 23 days after she first went missing on 27 January.

In a statement read out by Lancashire Police at a press conference on Monday evening, Ms Bulley’s family hit out at some sections of the media and members of the public who they said “must be held accountable” for false accusations , misquotations and “vilifying” the mother-of-two’s friends and relatives.

“It is shameful they have acted in this way. Leave us alone now,” the family said. “Do the press and other media channels and so-called professionals not know when to stop? These are our lives and our children’s lives.”

The family said that they “will never forget” the mother-of-two who was “the centre of our world”, adding: “She was the one who made our lives so special and nothing will cast a shadow over that.”

“Finally, Nikki, you are no longer a missing person, you have been found, we can let you rest now,” the family said.

Police in Lancashire came under heavy criticism for the way they handled the investigation are now facing questions as to why it took more than three weeks to find her.

Ms Bulley’s body was found just a mile from where she was last seen, walking her dog along the river after dropping her two daughters off at school on 27 January.