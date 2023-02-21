It's final week of regular season, boys Fab 15 seems as jumbled as ever (outside of No. 1)

An updated high school basketball Fab 15, a weekly ranking of the top teams in Central Indiana:

Ben Davis (24-0): The Giants were off last week, but get back to action at home Tuesday night against Don Bosco Prep and then finish the regular season Friday night at Tech. Was the sectional draw kind to Ben Davis? Not really. The Giants will play Southport in the first round of Sectional 11 at Perry Meridian. Previous: 1.

Brownsburg (18-3): The Bulldogs actually moved up a spot after a 60-54 loss to Hamilton Southeastern because the No. 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7 teams from last week all lost. In the big picture, the Bulldogs had already won the Hoosier Crossroads Conference going into the game. Up next: the final game of the regular season Tuesday vs. Center Grove. Brownsburg will play Terre Haute North in the Sectional 12 semifinal next week at Plainfield. Previous: 3.

Center Grove (18-2): The Trojans move back up after an 82-72 win over Mooresville as Marcus Ankney had a career-high 36 points. Center Grove is at Brownsburg on Tuesday and hosts Columbus North on Thursday to finish the regular season. The Trojans host Greenwood next week in the first round of Sectional 13. Previous: 6.

Cathedral (16-5): The Irish defeated Bishop Chatard 72-56 early in the week, then dropped a 69-62 decision at Louisville Male. The good news is that senior Jake Davis, who has been out since the City tournament with a leg injury, is back. Xavier Booker had 18 points in the loss in Louisville and Kamari Slaughter had 10 points and 15 rebounds. Cathedral closes Tuesday at home vs. Zionsville. The defending state champs have a bye in Sectional 10 at Warren Central and will play either Warren Central or Lawrence Central in the semifinal. Previous: 4.

Carmel (14-7): The Greyhounds saw their three-game winning streak snapped in a 62-55 home loss to Warren Central despite 28 points and 10 rebounds from Sam Orme. Carmel closes the regular season at home Tuesday against Brebeuf Jesuit. The Greyhounds will host Westfield in the first round of Sectional 8 next week. Previous: 2.

New Palestine (20-2): It was a good week, knocking off Mt. Vernon 66-52 to secure the outright Hoosier Heritage Conference championship and following it with a 66-50 win at Whiteland. Ian Stephens had 20 points and nine rebounds in the win over the Marauders and Blaine Nunnally added 17 points and nine assists. New Pal hosts Greenwood Friday to close the regular season and received a bye in Sectional 9 at Muncie Central to play either Richmond or Pendleton Heights in the semifinal. Previous: 10.

Greenfield-Central (20-1): The Cougars move up after a 60-47 win over Martinsville to tie the program record for victories. Dylan Moles went for 28 points in the win. Greenfield-Central has a tough assignment with Anderson in the first round of Sectional 9 at Muncie Central. Previous: 8.

Noblesville (16-6): The Millers won 66-58 at Avon and 74-53 against Evansville Christian and have won four of five going into the regular-season finale Tuesday at Mississinewa. Noblesville has a bye into the Sectional 8 semifinal next week at Carmel against either Carmel or Westfield. Previous: 9.

Zionsville (14-7): The Eagles lost 52-45 to Fishers, then bounced back with a 58-44 win over Tech as Logan Imes reached the 1,000-point mark for his career. Zionsville closes the regular season Tuesday at Cathedral. The Eagles have a bye in Sectional 8 at Carmel and will play either Fishers or Hamilton Southeastern in the semifinal. Previous: 5.

Pike (15-7): The Red Devils had a great week with wins over Southport (61-58) and Lawrence North (65-62). Pike was balanced in both games with three players in double-figure scoring against Southport and four against Lawrence North. The regular-season finale is Tuesday at Warren Central. Pike received a good draw in Sectional 11 at Perry Meridian with a bye into the semifinal to play Roncalli or Decatur Central. Previous: 12.

Warren Central (12-9): The Warriors opened some eyes with a 62-55 road win over Carmel on Friday night. Jalen Hooks stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists. Warren Central hosts Pike Tuesday in the final regular-season game. Warren Central hosts Sectional 10, but has a tough first-round game against Lawrence Central. Previous: 15.

Fishers (13-10): The Tigers had an impressive week with wins over Lawrence North (61-58) and Zionsville (52-45), winning the latter with a furious fourth-quarter rally as Jalen Haralson scored 22 points. Fishers closes the regular season Tuesday at North Central. The Tigers play Hamilton Southeastern in the first round of Sectional 8 at Carmel. Previous: NR.

Lawrence North (16-7): The Wildcats have dropped three of their past five games, dropping close ones last week to Fishers (61-58) and Pike (65-62), but bouncing back with a 92-46 win over Fort Wayne South Side. Azavier Robinson had a monster week, including a 37-point game against South Side. The Wildcats finish the regular season Tuesday at Hamilton Southeastern. Lawrence North will play North Central in the first round of Sectional 10 at Warren Central. Previous: 7.

North Central (12-8): The Panthers won 74-62 at Carroll (Fort Wayne) and will finish the regular season Tuesday at home against Fishers having won six of their past seven games. North Central will play Lawrence North in the first round of Sectional 10 at Warren Central. Previous: 13.

Lawrence Central (14-7): The Bears defeated Tindley 66-63 in their only game of the week. Lawrence Central hosts Southport on Thursday in a rematch of the Bears’ 56-53 loss to the Cardinals in the quarterfinals of the Marion County tournament. Previous: 14.

Dropped out: Mt. Vernon (11)

Next five in line: University (19-1), Crispus Attucks (16-7), Mt. Vernon (13-8), Southport (14-8), Westfield (14-7)

