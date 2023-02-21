Which Mega Millions numbers are the luckiest?

At 302,575,350-to-1, the odds of winning the Mega Millions are pretty long, to say the least. Heck, you are more likely to get struck by lightning than win the lottery.

But is there any edge based on the numbers you play or where you play?

New York and California, among the highest populated states, have won the most Mega Millions jackpots.

What about the numbers? Are any of the numbers luckier than others? While the drawing is random, some numbered balls do roll down the clear plastic tube more often than others.

The Mega Millions switched to its current format of 70 white balls and 25 gold Mega Balls on Oct. 28, 2017. So let's take a look at the most and least frequently drawn numbers since that date.

What are the luckiest Mega Millions numbers?

Here is a look at the most frequently drawn numbers since Oct. 28, 2017, according to the Wisconsin Lottery's frequency tracker:

14 - Drawn 53 times

- Drawn 53 times 17 - Drawn 53 times

- Drawn 53 times 46 - Drawn 51 times

- Drawn 51 times 31 - Drawn 50 times

- Drawn 50 times 38 - Drawn 50 times

- Drawn 50 times 10 - Drawn 49 times

- Drawn 49 times 15 - Drawn 49 times

- Drawn 49 times 4 - Drawn 48 times

- Drawn 48 times 43 - Drawn 48 times

- Drawn 48 times 20 - Drawn 48 times

Unluckiest Mega Millions numbers?

Here are the least drawn numbers in the Mega Millions since Oct. 28, 2017:

49 - Drawn 26 times

- Drawn 26 times 51 - Drawn 27 times

- Drawn 27 times 65 - Drawn 29 times

- Drawn 29 times 50 - Drawn 30 times

- Drawn 30 times 35 - Drawn 30 times

- Drawn 30 times 23 - Drawn 31 times

- Drawn 31 times 55 - Drawn 31 times

- Drawn 31 times 5 - Drawn 32 times

- Drawn 32 times 67 - Drawn 32 times

- Drawn 32 times 12 - Drawn 32 times

- Drawn 32 times 45 - Drawn 32 times

What Mega Ball is luckiest?

Here is a look at the most commonly drawn Mega Balls since Oct. 28, 2017 (ironically, seven is the least luckiest Mega Ball, being drawn only 16 times):

22 - Drawn 33 times

- Drawn 33 times 11 - Drawn 28 times

- Drawn 28 times 18 - Drawn 27 times

- Drawn 27 times 9 - Drawn 27 times

- Drawn 27 times 13 - Drawn 27 times

When is next Mega Millions drawing?

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

How do I play Mega Millions?

The cost is $2 per ticket, but you can add the Megaplier for $1, which will increase the amount of your potential prize up to five times the original prize (except for the jackpot).

Each player selects five numbers from 1 to 70 for the white balls and one number from 1 to 25 for the Mega Ball. However, you can also have the lottery machine generate a random Quick Pick for you. You don't need to be a U.S. citizen or a resident a particular state where you purchase your ticket.

How many balls do I need to match for Mega Millions prize?

You can win $2 for the matching just one - the Mega Ball. Short of the jackpot, you can win up to $1 million for matching all five white balls (except in California) to the jackpot for matching all six balls. You can check all the prize payouts on the Mega Millions site here.

Where can I play Mega Millions?

You can play the game in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The states not offering Mega Millions are: Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.

Many grocery stores, gas stations and convenience stores sell lottery tickets. Some states allow Mega Millions tickets to be purchased online, but beware of scam websites. Check with your state lottery for more details.

What is deadline for buying Mega Millions tickets?

In New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, tickets must be purchased by 10:45 p.m. on the Tuesday and Friday to be included in that night's drawing.

However, some states have different deadlines and can be more than an hour before the drawing. Check with your local lottery so you don't miss out.

What are the Top 10 Mega Millions jackpots?

Here are the Top 10 Mega Millions jackpots ever: