Venice growth plan change could impact development of former hospital site

VENICE – A change in how Venice tracks growth in areas targeted for mixed residential and commercial uses could mean more predictability but also jeopardize future plans such as the envisioned redevelopment of the former ShorePoint Health Venice Hospital site city's center.

Planners will now know how many homes can be built when a developer files an application for a project and reserve those once a complete application is applied and paid for. For example, in corridor targeted for mixed residential and commercial development on the island of Venice, a developer can only seek to build 33 more homes, unless the Venice City Council votes to increase that figure.

That means that the developer who has the contract to purchase the 67-year-old former hospital site on the island could only be allowed to build 33 residences on the property – should they be interested – without asking the city of Venice to raise the limit.

The situation has already come up in the Knights Trail neighborhood, where there were not enough future home sites for two competing developments, Il Girasole and Nokomis Groves.

The solution in that case? The city increased the residential-commercial split for mixed-use land in the Knights Trail area from 50-50 to 60-40 and increased the number of residences.

New hotel:127-room hotel planned for I-75 and Jacaranda in Sarasota County

Venice development news:Developer withdraws plan for 45 homes on Bird Bay Village golf course in Venice

Roberts Bay cleanup:Former Venice mayor pitches partnership to clean water near area docks

The City Council approved sending the proposed growth plan change to state officials for review by a 6-1 vote.

Final approval will come after the state Department of Economic Opportunity weighs in with comment.

Council Member Rick Howard, who espoused the philosophy of “if it’s not broke, why are we fixing it?” cast the no vote, but both Vice Mayor Jim Boldt and Council Member Rachel Frank expressed reservations.

The new tracking only applies to mixed-use zoning and not the number of homes built on residentially zoned land not in the new districts.

Mixed development in Venice

Mixed-use zoning was put in place for a variety of neighborhoods in the city of Venice as part of the 2017 Comprehensive Plan, along with a provision that the number of homes allowed in each mixed use area be tracked.

That plan split the city into seven neighborhoods and established six different mixed-use future land designations for property that previously had been zoned residential or commercial – with an allowable percentage mix of residential vs. commercial.

The number of residences has been tracked after the fact, when certificates of occupancy were issued. But that meant city forecasters could not readily know how many homes could be built by new applicants.

In addition, Venice Planning & Zoning Director Roger Clark noted, the city had binding master plans on file with specific entitlements for the number of residences or commercial square footage for approved developments, and the certificate of occupancy method didn’t account for that.

Under the proposed change, planners will now know how many homes can be built when a developer files an application.

What’s still at issue

Owners of land once zoned for residential development who now face the prospect of building fewer homes under mixed-use zoning could challenge the city in court.

Plus, Venice land-use attorney Jeff Boone noted the city had no basis in deciding the number of residences.

“I fear this could only cause the city to have to land up in court,” Boone said, speaking during public comment. “There’s no study to back these numbers up.

“As a lawyer I’ll tell you that’s the definition of arbitrary and capricious and we don’t need them.”

Venice hospital redevelopment

What happens to the former ShorePoint Venice Hospital could have a major impact on the city's downtown character. As of December, developers had a contract to buy the former hospital building at 540 The Rialto and were conducting due diligence before closing on the purchase.

The hospital land is zoned for office, professional and institutional uses and is part of the city’s mixed-use corridor on U.S. 41 Business.

Part of the due diligence will include an analysis of whether to keep the structure. The prospective buyer was not initially disclosed, nor whether the ultimate use might be residential, a mix of commercial and residences or some other configuration.