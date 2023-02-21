'My heart is shattered': Family and friends mourn mass shooting victim from Sarasota

Gunmen opened fire at a Huntsville, Alabama, strip mall on Jan. 7, injuring 11 people and killing two 20-year-old women — Kaitlyn Jenkins and Sarasota native Quantasia Grant.

Grant was a talented hair and makeup artist who wanted to be a model and actress. She gave the best hugs. She was the baby of the family. She loved eating good food. She was an old soul. She had a contagious confidence. And she'll be missed by all of those who had the chance to meet her during her brief time on Earth.

Grant had the kind of personality that could light up the room. She was a stranger to no one and had a very compassionate heart that was sincerely filled with nothing but pure love, her mother, Antoinette Grant said.

“To know her was to truly feel love,” Antoinette Grant said. “When she walked in the room, she always gave a kiss on the cheek and a hug. She was always full of smiles and laughs.”

Family members said she was at the club that night to build clientele for Pocket Venus Co., her hair and makeup business, in preparation for her ultimate goal of moving to Atlanta to become a model and actress.

“Whatever Quantasia set her mind to do, she always worked toward doing that even as a young child,” Antoinette Grant said.

She moved to Huntsville in 2021 for a change of scenery. Her move to Alabama was bittersweet for the close-knit family, but Grant would still visit often. Plus, it was where her mom, aunt and extended family were from, including long-distance cousins she was close with.

A passion for acting and helping others

Although she grew up as tomboy, fighting wearing any dress in her path, at 14-years-old, she started practicing hair and makeup on friends and family. She had ambitions of becoming an actress and a model, but the self-taught hair and makeup artist had a deep passion for helping others feel like their best selves.

“She had the patience and love for it,” her aunt, Katina Grant-Adams said. “She loved making people look beautiful and feel good about themselves.”

Growing up, she participated in cheerleading, gymnastics, girl scouts and karate, but her true love of acting began at a young age. When she was in the 3rd grade, she won a trophy at the Florida Studio Theatre for a play about tricking a fair worker into letting her on a ride with height requirements by getting on her tippy toes.

The play reflected her own life. As a child, she was always shorter than ride requirements, but she never wanted to miss out on all the rides.

Dasani Brown was Grant’s best friend, partner in crime and unofficial guinea pig for all Grant’s hairstyling practices. The two were best friends since they were 6 years old, and from that moment on, they would spend every day after school taking turns going to each other's house.

Over 14 years of friendship, the two had their fair share of arguments, like any sisters would, but the love they had for each other would triumph.

“She’s the best person anyone can have – until she gets mad,” Brown said jokingly. “But even when she’s mad, you can tell she genuinely cares and loves you.”

Katina Grant-Adams said that she never had children, but that Grant was always her baby. It takes a village to raise a child, and she was happy to help with her nieces and nephews, including her Scooter Bug, a nickname she lovingly gave Grant because she would scoot around on the floor as a baby.

'When she hugged you, you know she loved you'

Katina Grant-Adams’ fondest memories of Grant were her hugs.

“When she hugged you, you know she loved you,” Katina Grant-Adams said. “It was so genuine, and she would hug you so tight, give you a kiss on the cheek and say, ‘I love you.’ I’m going to miss that.”

Katina Grant-Adams said the day she found out about Grant’s death was the worst day of her life. She had been struggling with her mental health since she got the news. What keeps her going is knowing that she’ll see Grant again one day.

“My heart is shattered,” Katina Grant-Adams said. “It’s like when a piece of glass falls on the floor and is in all these different pieces. I’m just going to sweep this up and throw it away because there’s no way I could put them back together.”