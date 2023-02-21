Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
kidnewsradio.com

Authorities are investigating the motive behind the killing of a Los Angeles-area Catholic bishop as community mourns

By Eyewitness News 3,

13 days ago
Authorities in California are working to identify the motive that led to the shooting death of a Los Angeles-area Catholic bishop over the weekend as...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
5 people shot near a gun buyback event at a Los Angeles beach
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy