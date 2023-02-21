Open in App
Seattle, WA
See more from this location?
shorelineareanews.com

WeatherWatcher: Surprise windstorm, cold air and a slight change of snow this week

By Editorial: Comments on political articles,

13 days ago
A significant windstorm moved into the region Monday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service in Seattle was forecasting a breezy to windy evening, but...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Seattle, WA newsLocal Seattle, WA
Building fire on Lake City Way Friday closes road for hours
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Streets blocked around intersection of NE 145th St and 17th Ave NE after shooting
Shoreline, WA1 day ago
Shoreline deputy and subject involved in shooting have been released from the hospital
Shoreline, WA9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gardening in the Sky: Your Green Oasis of Balconies and Planted Containers - Shoreline Library March 12, 2023
Shoreline, WA1 day ago
Shoreline Fire at 61% of fundraising goal for the Lymphoma and Leukemia Society Stairclimb with one week to go
Lake Forest Park, WA9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy