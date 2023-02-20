4 ways to have fun in Chicago without breaking the bank

(BPT) - Have you ever wanted to visit the Windy City? Chicago is a diverse city with something for everyone. Whether you go by yourself, with the family or with a few buddies, you'll be sure to have fun and make memories in Chi-Town.

The current U.S. economy can make it difficult to enjoy travel on a budget. However, you don't need to let inflation get you down. CEO Hussein Fazal of Super.com — a tech company with products that let you spend less, save more and gain time to do the things you love — has provided four tips to help you enjoy a Chicago getaway on a budget.

1. Plan a winter vacation

Like many Midwestern states, Illinois has true winter weather. Don't let the cold temperatures keep you away: embrace them! If you live in a warmer state, you can bundle up and enjoy winter weather and activities you can't get at home.

Tip from a pro: Traveling outside your destination's peak season is always a good idea. Hotel and airfare are generally cheaper, you'll avoid the crowds that head to Chi-Town during the warmer months, and you can enjoy the beauty of a Chicago winter.

"I love visiting Chicago during the colder months," said Fazal. "A lot of people balk at the idea of traveling to Chicago during the winter, but it's a great time to have fun, save money and avoid the crowds."

2. Use a travel agent

With the internet at your fingertips, you can research and book everything for your trip yourself. However, booking flights, hotels and transportation through a travel agent can help you save time, reduce trip planning stress and offer expert advice on must-see sights and events.

Make trip planning even easier by using an online travel service like SuperTravel. This free platform offers rates you can't find online because they're in a private 1:1 booker.

SuperTravel operates as a travel agent over messaging, offering these same great rates over a private 1:1 chat while eliminating the overhead of a physical retail store. Feeling fancy? You can get 20% off four-star Chicago hotels in winter.

3. Go where the locals go

Whether your vacation is a 3-day weekend or longer, you'll want to make the most of your Chicago trip. Of course, you'll want to visit the Windy City's greatest hits, like Millennium Park and take a picture in front of The Bean, visit Navy Pier, stroll down the Riverwalk and immerse yourself in culture at the Art Institute.

In between visiting these well-known sites, you'll have a lot of time to dine and explore the city, and the best way to do it is by going to restaurants, breweries and other attractions popular with the locals.

If you don't have friends or family living in Chicago, finding local spots can be tricky. However, you can check out this handy Chicago city guide and see the latest local favorite restaurants, events and rare sights.

4. Find travel deals at a steal online

If it's been a while since you've traveled or your suitcase and duffel bags have seen better days, you should consider upgrading your travel gear before you hit Chicago. A new rolling suitcase, packing cubes and other travel accessories can make your trip easier and more enjoyable.

You're already spending money to go to Chicago, so it can be difficult to justify adding more travel expenses. However, there are plenty of deals online for everything you'll need on your trip.

Using discount sites like SuperShop, you can find deals online for backpacks, suitcases, portable chargers and even clothing and shoes for your trip to Chi-town. Whether you're looking for fun finds, discounts on designer brands or everyday essentials, SuperShop will deliver the steal right to you.

Don't wait until the snow melts. Start planning your winter trip to Chicago today, and use these four tips to get the most out of your vacation. To learn more about how to spend less, save more and enjoy what life offers with SuperShop and SuperTravel, visit Super.com.